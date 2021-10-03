Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2021 Raid at cruise ship ...
Raid at cruise ship party, children of noted Bollywood actors being investigated: NCB

Published Oct 3, 2021, 10:28 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2021, 10:28 am IST
Children of prominent Bollywood actors are being investigated, according to NCB officials
Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said that children of prominent Bollywood actors are being investigated in connection with a raid that was conducted at a party held on a cruise in Mumbai on Saturday.

Speaking to media, Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director said, "So far no arrest has been made by us."

"We have intercepted some persons. The probe is underway. Drugs have been recovered. We are investigating 8-10 persons," Wankhede told the reporters.
"I can't comment on it", added Wankhede when asked, "Was any celebrity present at the party?"

Earlier on Saturday, NCB detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a high profile party that was held at a cruise in Mumbai.

