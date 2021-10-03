Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2021 India adds 22,842 ne ...
India adds 22,842 new cases of Covid, 244 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published Oct 3, 2021, 10:11 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2021, 10:37 am IST
The active cases comprise 0.80 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020
 A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a vaccination drive against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India added 22,842 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,38,13,903, while the active cases declined to 2,70,557, the lowest in 199 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,48,817 with 244 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases comprise 0.80 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.87 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,332 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 14,29,258 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 57,19,94,990.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.80 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 34 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.66 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 100 days, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,30,94,529, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 90.51 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 244 new fatalities include 121 from Kerala, and 49 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,48,817 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,39,166 from Maharashtra, 37,811 from Karnataka, 35,627 from Tamil Nadu, 25,303 from Kerala and 25,088 from Delhi, 22,894 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,815 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

