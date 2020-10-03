Prohibitory orders imposed across Kerala to curb COVID-19 spread

Police barricading an area in a panchayat in Ernakulam district which has been declared as containment zone.

KOCHI: The Kerala government which didn’t favour the proposal for a complete lockdown to curb the spiralling coronavirus transmission in the state has adopted alternative measures to manage the situation. By announcing prohibitory order under Sec 144 of the CrPC in all the 14 districts, the government aims at ensuring social distancing and preventing mass gatherings without enforcing total lockdown.

State chief secretary Vishwas Mehta had issued an order banning gathering of more than five persons at a time and the district collectors were directed to announce provisions of Sec 144 after assessing the ground situation in respective districts.

Based on the order, collectors of all the 14 districts imposed prohibitory order to prevent the possibility for a ‘super spread’ of the virus.

While series of guidelines have been issued to ensure social distancing and prevent crowding in public places, there is no restriction on public transport, traffic and operation of government and private offices, banks and shops, except in containment zones.

Dos and don’ts

Ban on gathering of five persons at a time. Shops, banks, offices and other commercial firms should strictly comply with the order

Ban on evening, morning walk at beaches and parks

No sports events and training is allowed in gymnasiums, turfs and grounds

Air condition not allowed in any institution except hospitals

Sanitizers and thermal guns mandatory in all institutions

Public places, bus stands and markets have to be disinfected every day

People are requested not to step out of homes unnecessary

Indoor meetings allowed with maximum 20 participants by strictly complying with the health protocols

Fifty persons allowed in marriage functions, 20 people for funerals

Examinations announced before October 2 will be conducted as per schedule

No ban on public transport

Containment zones have stricter restrictions. No one will be allowed to enter or exit the zone except for emergency purposes. Only essential services including sale of essential goods, medicines and food items would be allowed in containment zones. The prohibitory order will be in place till October 31.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported the highest single-day spike of 9,258 cases on Friday with four districts Kozhikode (1146), Thiruvananthapuram (1096), Ernakulam (1042) and Malappuram (1016) recording more than thousand cases.