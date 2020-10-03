The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2020 India's COVID-1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India's COVID-19 death toll breaches 1-lakh mark

PTI
Published Oct 3, 2020, 12:36 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2020, 12:36 am IST
India is the second worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases
A man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi puts a mask on an auto-driver during an awareness program 'Gandhigiri to Maskgiri' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, on his 151st birth anniversary, at CP Inner Circle in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 A man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi puts a mask on an auto-driver during an awareness program 'Gandhigiri to Maskgiri' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, on his 151st birth anniversary, at CP Inner Circle in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 death toll crossed one lakh on Friday night, while the caseload climbed to over 64 lakh and recoveries surged to 54,15,197, according to data from states and union territories.

Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday 8 am showed a single-day spike of 81,484 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally of cases to 63,94,068, while the death toll climbed to 99,773, with the virus claiming 1,095 lives in a span of 24 hours.

 

However, by night, a PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 64,64,012, death toll at 1,00,768 and recoveries at 54,15,197. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and union territories.

India is in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

India is the second worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

 

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said a total of 53,52,078 people have recuperated from coronavirus infection taking the national recovery rate to 83.70 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent.

There are 9,42,217 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

...
Tags: coronavirus death toll, coronavirus deaths india, coronavirus in india, coronavirus (covid-19)


Latest From Nation

Representation image

Assam villagers lynch woman over witchcraft; also kill man who confronted them

Mumbai: Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members during a protest rally demanding justice for the Hathras victim, outside the gate of IIT Powai, in Mumbai, Friday. (PTI)

UP government suspends Hathras SP, DSP after first SIT report on incident

Gandhi Hospital

Gandhi Hospital employee removed for misbehaving with woman COVID patient

Siddiqullah Chowdhury, General Secretary, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Trinamul minister defends 10 Al Qaeda accused, calls for their release



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Young batsmen Priyam, Abhishek, bowler Rashid carry SRH to 7-run win over CSK

That Abhishek Sharma (in pic) is talented is already known and the southpaw further enhanced his reputation with some confident and cracking shots. Priyam Garg too found his touch as he spent time at the crease and went on to score his maiden IPL fifty. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs SUN Match 14, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 7 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS SRH Match 14, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg's knocks get SRH to 164/5 against CSK

Had it not been for some sensible batting by youngsters Abhishek Sharma (31, 24 balls) and Garg (51 not out, 26 balls), SRH would not have a competitive total on the board. (Photo | Instagram - Priyam Garg)
 

Dhoni becomes IPL's most-capped player with 194 games, surpassing Raina

MS Dhoni is also the second most successful skipper in IPL history after Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to three titles (2010, 2011 and 2018) with a total of eight final appearances. (Photo | Modified from PTI)
 

DC vs KKR will likely be a contest between Rishabh Pant and Andre Russell

If there is Shubman Gill, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in one side, there is Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer on the other end, all capable big-hitters and ever-ready to add to the whopping 62 sixes that has been hit on this ground in the two games held there so far. (Photo | PTI)
 

Great to have Pollard in form early, we are always banking on him: Zaheer Khan

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 60 off 24 balls against RCB before producing an unbeaten 47 off 20 balls against KXIP. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP government suspends Hathras SP, DSP after first SIT report on incident

Mumbai: Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members during a protest rally demanding justice for the Hathras victim, outside the gate of IIT Powai, in Mumbai, Friday. (PTI)

India's COVID tally crosses 63 lakh mark

A volunteer spraying disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus inside a quarantine centre. — AFP photo

Government assures farmers of consistent increase in MSP for crops

Farmers block rail tracks near Multania during their agitation over new farm laws, in Bathinda, Thursday. — PTI photo

One in 15 individuals exposed to COVID-19 by August: ICMR survey

A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests, as coronavirus cases surge across the city, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Nationwide fury over new farm laws

Charred remains of a tractor that was set on fire near India Gate during a protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 28, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham