Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2019 Trouble for Akhilesh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Trouble for Akhilesh Yadav in mining probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 3, 2019, 2:24 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 2:24 am IST
The CBI has booked 12 people, including two senior IAS officers serving as secretaries in the UP government.
Akhilesh Yadav
 Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: In a fresh trouble for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the CBI is contemplating seeking clarification from him in connection with the agency’s fresh FIR registered on Monday to probe the alleged illegal sand mining in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Yadav, who was the Chief Minister of the state between 2012 and 2017, held the mining portfolio during 2012-13.

The CBI has booked 12 people, including two senior IAS officers serving as secretaries in the UP government. “There are allegations these bureaucrats, in conspiracy with other accused, allowed illegal mining of minor minerals in UP’s Saharanpur and Hamirpur districts during 2012-17.

 

Yadav, the then mining minister, had allegedly cleared 14 leases pertaining to mining in the state, of which 13 were cleared on February 17, 2013, in violation of the e-tendering process”, sources said.

...
Tags: akhilesh yadav


Latest From Nation

Mahatma Gandhi

‘I have been a cook all my life’

The ‘sudden’ move by the state government to disband the SIT and then reconstitute it has raised eyebrows in official circles.

HoneyTrap sit overhauled yet again

The Andaman seas in the Bay of Bengal and an area named Terrace of Trivandrum (ToT) in 25,000 sq km area in Arabian Sea off the Kerala capital are among the areas worst polluted by plastics, according to scientists with the Centre for Marine Living Resou-rces & Ecology (CMLRE), Kochi. (Photo: ANI)

Alarm over pollution of oceans

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina to visit India, hold talks with Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
 

Goat’s death sparks protest, costs Coal India Rs 2.7 crore in 3.5 hours

Operations were halted for three-and-a-half-hours, and resumed only after police intervened, Mehra said. Coal India has lodged a complaint at the local police station against the protesters. (Photo: Representative)
 

Army expedites premature retirement of jawan to pursue higher studies in Italy

is application for premature retirement was processed with speed to enable him to pursue his admission in an Italian university for the integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics commencing December 2019, sources said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: 60-year-old Karnataka woman eats 6 idlis in a minute, wins competition

Sarojamma ate 6 idlis in just 1 minute with great ease and won the competition. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2: Paras Chhabra is the biggest heartbreaker of the house

Paras Chhabra.
 

For sexual content, ex-Yahoo engineer hacked into 6000 accounts

After accessing target accounts, which belonged to younger women, he used password resets on third-party sites to break into Apple iCloud and other accounts.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HoneyTrap sit overhauled yet again

The ‘sudden’ move by the state government to disband the SIT and then reconstitute it has raised eyebrows in official circles.

New India-US clean energy initiative soon

The US said, “Assistant secretary Fannon will meet Indian energy officials to launch the FRI under the US-India Clean Energy Finance Task Force.

PM releases commemorative stamps, Rs 150 coins on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Gandhi at 150: PM Modi declares India to be 'open defecation free'

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh had told ANI that an open defecation free India is a big achievement on the landmark occasion. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: ISRO employee found murdered in his flat

Speaking to ANI, ACP Panjagutta Hyderabad Police, M Thirupathanna stated,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham