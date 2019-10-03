Trouble for Akhilesh Yadav in mining probe

New Delhi: In a fresh trouble for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the CBI is contemplating seeking clarification from him in connection with the agency’s fresh FIR registered on Monday to probe the alleged illegal sand mining in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Yadav, who was the Chief Minister of the state between 2012 and 2017, held the mining portfolio during 2012-13.

The CBI has booked 12 people, including two senior IAS officers serving as secretaries in the UP government. “There are allegations these bureaucrats, in conspiracy with other accused, allowed illegal mining of minor minerals in UP’s Saharanpur and Hamirpur districts during 2012-17.

Yadav, the then mining minister, had allegedly cleared 14 leases pertaining to mining in the state, of which 13 were cleared on February 17, 2013, in violation of the e-tendering process”, sources said.