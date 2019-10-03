Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2019 Tiruchy: Robbers wea ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tiruchy: Robbers wear comic masks to steal jewels

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 3, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Seven special police teams have been formed to crack the case.
CCTV grab shows masked men in ground floor of the jewellery showroom in Tiruchy on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
 CCTV grab shows masked men in ground floor of the jewellery showroom in Tiruchy on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Tiruchy: Two unidentified men wearing masks broke into a Lalitha Jewellery showroom in Tiruchy late Tuesday night and decamped with about 35 kg of gold, diamond and platinum ornaments, police said.

The heist in the Chathiram bus stand area came to light only on Wednesday morning when employees opened the showroom at around 9 am and found the jewel racks cleaned out. It is said the store had placed six guards on night duty outside the showroom.

 

The burglars had managed to fox the CCTV cameras by one of them wearing the masks of Walt Disney characters — one wore a dog’s mask and another had a cat’s mask covering the face — making identification difficult. Also, they wore gloves to make sure no fingerprints were left behind. The scenes could have come straight out of The Town, starring Ben Afleck, with the robbers wearing masks and with a specific plan on what they were looking to rob. Senior police officials rushed to the place.

Seven special police teams have been formed to crack the case.  They found that the masked men had drilled a one square foot hole on the left side wall of the showroom, just enough for a man to crawl through. It was “quite likely” that other members of the gang were keeping watch outside while the robbers went about their job unhindered through almost 90 minutes, an official said, adding that they took away the ornaments only from the ground floor and left the top two floors untouched.

The officer said two of the police teams were intensely questioning the six guards as the involvement of insiders could not be ruled out; at the same time, the modus operandi and the smooth planning of the heist indicated the hit was mostly likely carried out by a north Indian gang.

Three of the seven special teams are engaged in checking out the CCTV footages obtained from nearby buildings in hope that the thieves took off their masks when they escaped from the shop.

The Tiruchy DSP Zia-ul-Huq told reporters there were similarities between this robbery and the one carried out by drilling hole in the wall to loot jewels from the lockers of Punjab National Bank in  Tiruchy district in January.

While one guesstimate put the heist loss at `30-40 crore, Lalitha Jewellery boss Kiran Kumar Reddy, who rushed from Chennai to assist the detectives, said preliminary estimate of the loss was around `13 crore.

...
Tags: tiruchy police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Thrissur


Latest From Nation

The ‘sudden’ move by the state government to disband the SIT and then reconstitute it has raised eyebrows in official circles.

HoneyTrap sit overhauled yet again

The Andaman seas in the Bay of Bengal and an area named Terrace of Trivandrum (ToT) in 25,000 sq km area in Arabian Sea off the Kerala capital are among the areas worst polluted by plastics, according to scientists with the Centre for Marine Living Resou-rces & Ecology (CMLRE), Kochi. (Photo: ANI)

Alarm over pollution of oceans

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina to visit India, hold talks with Modi

Several MNCs still sell their products wrapped in SUPs and the government is doing nothing about it.

Good & bad sides of Tamil Nadu’s plastic ban



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
 

Goat’s death sparks protest, costs Coal India Rs 2.7 crore in 3.5 hours

Operations were halted for three-and-a-half-hours, and resumed only after police intervened, Mehra said. Coal India has lodged a complaint at the local police station against the protesters. (Photo: Representative)
 

Army expedites premature retirement of jawan to pursue higher studies in Italy

is application for premature retirement was processed with speed to enable him to pursue his admission in an Italian university for the integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics commencing December 2019, sources said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: 60-year-old Karnataka woman eats 6 idlis in a minute, wins competition

Sarojamma ate 6 idlis in just 1 minute with great ease and won the competition. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2: Paras Chhabra is the biggest heartbreaker of the house

Paras Chhabra.
 

For sexual content, ex-Yahoo engineer hacked into 6000 accounts

After accessing target accounts, which belonged to younger women, he used password resets on third-party sites to break into Apple iCloud and other accounts.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HoneyTrap sit overhauled yet again

The ‘sudden’ move by the state government to disband the SIT and then reconstitute it has raised eyebrows in official circles.

New India-US clean energy initiative soon

The US said, “Assistant secretary Fannon will meet Indian energy officials to launch the FRI under the US-India Clean Energy Finance Task Force.

PM releases commemorative stamps, Rs 150 coins on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Gandhi at 150: PM Modi declares India to be 'open defecation free'

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh had told ANI that an open defecation free India is a big achievement on the landmark occasion. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: ISRO employee found murdered in his flat

Speaking to ANI, ACP Panjagutta Hyderabad Police, M Thirupathanna stated,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham