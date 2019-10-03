Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2019 Tamil Nadu, Kerala t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu, Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

ANI
Published Oct 3, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 9:06 am IST
IMD also predicted that Rayalaseema region of Andhra, Rajasthan and Bihar are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.
The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur over Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (Photo: ANI)
 The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur over Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that few areas over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The weather forecast agency also predicted that Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

 

The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur over Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

In Delhi, the weather will generally remain normal with moderate temperature and cloudy sky. There is also a possibility of the development of thunder or lightning. The temperature in the region will oscillate between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: imd, monsoon, bihar floods, tamil nadu, kerala
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The relentless rains that took place between September 27 and 30 have left parts of the state in a dire condition with the death toll touching 55. (Photo: PTI)

Orange alert in Bihar today as death toll due to floods touches 55

Leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as they begin their speeches. (Photo: File)

UP: 36-hour special session of Legislature to commemmorate Gandhi's 150th anniversary

'I thank President Donald Trump for giving time, he didn't even care for his security and without hesitation walked hand-in-hand with me at the event to greet people,' PM Modi said. (Photo: File)

PM Modi thanks Houston Mayor, Trump for success of 'Howdy Modi' event

In reference to the legal challenge over the issue, he added:

Article 370 a mistake, Pak reaction sign of 'bankruptcy': Harish Salve



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)
 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
 

Goat’s death sparks protest, costs Coal India Rs 2.7 crore in 3.5 hours

Operations were halted for three-and-a-half-hours, and resumed only after police intervened, Mehra said. Coal India has lodged a complaint at the local police station against the protesters. (Photo: Representative)
 

Army expedites premature retirement of jawan to pursue higher studies in Italy

is application for premature retirement was processed with speed to enable him to pursue his admission in an Italian university for the integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics commencing December 2019, sources said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: 60-year-old Karnataka woman eats 6 idlis in a minute, wins competition

Sarojamma ate 6 idlis in just 1 minute with great ease and won the competition. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2: Paras Chhabra is the biggest heartbreaker of the house

Paras Chhabra.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi thanks Houston Mayor, Trump for success of 'Howdy Modi' event

'I thank President Donald Trump for giving time, he didn't even care for his security and without hesitation walked hand-in-hand with me at the event to greet people,' PM Modi said. (Photo: File)

Article 370 a mistake, Pak reaction sign of 'bankruptcy': Harish Salve

In reference to the legal challenge over the issue, he added:

NRC to begin in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Shakti Prakash, assistant commandant (legal), Union ministry of home affairs, in a letter to the Registrar General of India has asked it to take further necessary action in this connection.

Aasu warns Centre against Citizenship bill

Amit Shah

HoneyTrap sit overhauled yet again

The ‘sudden’ move by the state government to disband the SIT and then reconstitute it has raised eyebrows in official circles.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham