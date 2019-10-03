Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2019 Shahjahanpur rape: C ...
Shahjahanpur rape: Chinmayanand to be produced before court via video conferencing

ANI
Published Oct 3, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
 A court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of Chinmayanand and the law student who had accused him of rape. (Photo: File)

Shahjahanpur: Detained former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand, who is accused of raping a law student, will be produced before the district court here on Thursday.

The BJP leader was supposed to be present in the court on October 1 but due to his late discharge from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) hospital, the date of hearing was postponed for today.

 

Chinmayanand will appear before the judicature through video conferencing.

Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand was sent to Shahjahanpur jail after being discharged from SGPGI hospital, Lucknow on October 1.

A court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of Chinmayanand and the law student who had accused him of rape. District Court Judge Ram Babu Sharma had reserved the order in the matter after hearing arguments from both sides.

A local court had on September 20 sent Chinmayanand to judicial custody for 14 days for sexually assaulting the law student. The law student was also arrested on September 25 and sent to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly demanding extortion money.

 

...
Tags: swami chinmayanand, up law student, shahjahanpur rape case
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur


