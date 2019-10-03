Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2019 Orange alert in Biha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Orange alert in Bihar today as death toll due to floods touches 55

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 3, 2019, 9:30 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 9:30 am IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Patna, Vaishali and Khagaria districts.
The relentless rains that took place between September 27 and 30 have left parts of the state in a dire condition with the death toll touching 55. (Photo: PTI)
 The relentless rains that took place between September 27 and 30 have left parts of the state in a dire condition with the death toll touching 55. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: An orange alert has been issued for several regions of Bihar including Patna for October 3 and 4 as heavy rainfall is expected in the areas. The relentless rains that took place between September 27 and 30 have left parts of the state in a dire condition with the death toll touching 55.

Since Monday, the restoration works have been on in full-swing and government relief workers have been hard at work, trying to pump the water out of the submerged localities. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Patna, Vaishali and Khagaria districts. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued ten thousand people from the state capital.

 

Five teams were deployed in Patna's Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh alone to assist people. The Indian Air Force has also been air dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar waded through water-logged streets, with his pyjamas folded up to knees, supervising rescue and rehabilitation work. "All possible efforts are being made. People are urged to have patience. The worst affected localities like Rajendra Nagar and Kankar Bagh are in low-lying areas and hence vulnerable to water-logging.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: orange alert, imd, bihar floods, monsoon, ndrf, indian air force
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

INX Media: P Chidambaram moves SC seeking bail; Chief Justice to take call

Shah was accompanied by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan. (Photo: ANI)

‘Big gift’ for J&K’s development: Shah flags off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express

The rapid construction along the India-China border over the last few years has changed the military dynamics in the region. (Photo: File)

From mules to jeep, new road cuts Indian Army travel to Doklam by 6 hrs

Govt affidavit in SC was silent on farmers’ plight.

Agrarian crisis fans National Highway stir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France

A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

UP: 36-hour special session of Legislature to commemmorate Gandhi's 150th anniversary

Leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as they begin their speeches. (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 3: Siddharth, Koena, Arti and Rashami bear the torture

Siddharth Shukla.
 

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)
 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
 

Goat’s death sparks protest, costs Coal India Rs 2.7 crore in 3.5 hours

Operations were halted for three-and-a-half-hours, and resumed only after police intervened, Mehra said. Coal India has lodged a complaint at the local police station against the protesters. (Photo: Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Take first step to end haphazard banner culture: Kamal Haasan to Modi

He also reminded PM Modi about the death of 23-year-old techie Subashree, who was knocked down by an illegal hoarding put up by an AIADMK functionary and hit by a water tanker. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu, Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur over Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi thanks Houston Mayor, Trump for success of 'Howdy Modi' event

'I thank President Donald Trump for giving time, he didn't even care for his security and without hesitation walked hand-in-hand with me at the event to greet people,' PM Modi said. (Photo: File)

Article 370 a mistake, Pak reaction sign of 'bankruptcy': Harish Salve

In reference to the legal challenge over the issue, he added:

NRC to begin in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Shakti Prakash, assistant commandant (legal), Union ministry of home affairs, in a letter to the Registrar General of India has asked it to take further necessary action in this connection.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham