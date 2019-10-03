Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2019 NSA Doval visits UAE ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NSA Doval visits UAE, meets Abu Dhabi's crown prince Salman

ANI
Published Oct 3, 2019, 2:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 2:26 pm IST
The meeting was held on Tuesday and was also attended by members of the ruling family and senior government functionaries.
Doval reached the UAE after concluding his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia. The call-on came after Modi visited the UAE earlier this year. (Photo: File)
 Doval reached the UAE after concluding his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia. The call-on came after Modi visited the UAE earlier this year. (Photo: File)

Abu Dhabi/ New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Crown Prince of Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and offered condolences over the demise of his uncle, Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting was held on Tuesday and was also attended by members of the ruling family and senior government functionaries, sources said.

 

Al Ketbi died in London on Sunday. His body was laid to rest in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

"I am deeply anguished by the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, the uncle of Crown Prince Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed," the prime minister had tweeted on Wednesday.

Doval reached the UAE after concluding his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia. The call-on came after Modi visited the UAE earlier this year.

The NSA also had a meeting with Sheikh Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the ruler's representative in Al Ain. They discussed various issues of bilateral importance and cooperation between the two countries, sources added.

This was an important visit following the NSA's engagements in Saudi Arabia. India and the UAE have strong bonds and there have been regular interactions on various issues at the highest levels.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the understanding and cooperation between the two nations, sources added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ajit doval, abu dhabi crown prince
Location: United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi


Latest From Nation

Nitesh Rane. (Photo: PTI)

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane's son Nitesh joins BJP

A court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of Chinmayanand and the law student who had accused him of rape. (Photo: File)

Shahjahanpur rape: Chinmayanand to be produced before court via video conferencing

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Muslim parties said as per the Archaeological Survey of India report there is no conclusive proof or findings of destruction of a temple. (Photo: File)

Have proof of existence of structure beneath Babri mosque, deity's counsel to SC

Navlakha had filed an appeal challenging Bombay High Court's judgment which had refused to quash the FIR. (Photo: File)

Bhima Koregaon: Fifth SC judge recuses from hearing Gautam Navlakha's plea



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France

A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

UP: 36-hour special session of Legislature to commemmorate Gandhi's 150th anniversary

Leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as they begin their speeches. (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 3: Siddharth, Koena, Arti and Rashami bear the torture

Siddharth Shukla.
 

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)
 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
 

Goat’s death sparks protest, costs Coal India Rs 2.7 crore in 3.5 hours

Operations were halted for three-and-a-half-hours, and resumed only after police intervened, Mehra said. Coal India has lodged a complaint at the local police station against the protesters. (Photo: Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shahjahanpur rape: Chinmayanand to be produced before court via video conferencing

A court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of Chinmayanand and the law student who had accused him of rape. (Photo: File)

Have proof of existence of structure beneath Babri mosque, deity's counsel to SC

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Muslim parties said as per the Archaeological Survey of India report there is no conclusive proof or findings of destruction of a temple. (Photo: File)

Bhima Koregaon: Fifth SC judge recuses from hearing Gautam Navlakha's plea

Navlakha had filed an appeal challenging Bombay High Court's judgment which had refused to quash the FIR. (Photo: File)

Saradha scam: Former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar arrives at Alipore court

The Saradha Group of companies had allegedly duped people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments. (Photo: PTI)

Madras HC gives nod to erect banners for Modi-Xi meet

PM Modi and Chinese president Xi Zinping. (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham