Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2019 Manmohan Singh among ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Manmohan Singh among star campaigners for Rajasthan bypolls; Sonia, Rahul missing

ANI
Published Oct 3, 2019, 5:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 5:49 pm IST
The by-polls in Rajasthan are happening for two constituencies namely Mandawa and Khinwsar.
The central leadership of the party often stays away from campaigning during bye-polls which is also evident in the Congress list which doesn't have names of Sonia, Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 The central leadership of the party often stays away from campaigning during bye-polls which is also evident in the Congress list which doesn't have names of Sonia, Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday released the list of its star campaigners for the Rajasthan bye-polls and named 40 leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who would be canvassing for the party in the state.

The bye-polls in Rajasthan are happening for two constituencies namely Mandawa and Khinwsar.

 

The central leadership of the party often stays away from campaigning during bye-polls which is also evident in the Congress list which doesn't have names of Sonia, Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi.

Even other senior leaders such as Gulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, among others are not part of the star-campaigners list.

Hence announcing Singh as the star-campaigner for these seats of Rajasthan by-polls has come as surprise to many. However, it may be noted that Singh was recently elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

The campaigners' list also comprises of Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress state unit is taking charge of the campaign as these bye-polls are crucial and it will reflect the report card of Gehlot Gov. The election will also be a litmus test for the party in the state which is facing internal feud.

Congress has fielded Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa and Harendra Mirdha from Khinwsar.

By-bolls across 13 states are scheduled for October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

These will be the first elections in the country since the Lok Sabha polls were held in April and May.

The BJP won the general elections with a thumping majority of 303 seats.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: manmohan singh, rajasthan bypolls, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The immersion of idols during festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Chhath Puja has led to rise in pollutants. (Photo: File)

Immersion of idols in Ganga, tributaries to attract a Rs 50,000 fine

But the Dalai Lama believes that this parochial view of the issue is slowly changing. ‘For the Tibet issue, now, a number of Chinese leaders realize that over 70 years their policy regarding Tibet is unrealistic. There is too much emphasis on use of force that has resulted in a dilemma over how to deal with Tibet,’ he said. (Photo: AP)

'Maybe in a Year or Two...': The Dalai Lama Says He May Visit China

Arora took over as the Vice Chief of Air Staff on Tuesday, succeeding Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. (Photo: Twitter)

Vice Chief of Air Force calls on Defence minister Rajnath Singh

It should be noted that in 2018, a case was registered against Deepak Nikalje for alleged rape and sexual harassment based on the complaint of a 22-year-old woman. (Photo: Facebook | @Dipakbhau.Nikalje)

Ramdas Athawale fields Chhota Rajan’s brother for in Maharashtra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Future Samsung phone could help you lose weight; see how

The use of spectrometers in phones was brought to light by the Changhong H2, a prototype phone at CES 2017 that not only could detect the sugar composition of fruits, but also analyse body fat level, the moisture in your skin and more.
 

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France

A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

UP: 36-hour special session of Legislature to commemmorate Gandhi's 150th anniversary

Leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as they begin their speeches. (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 3: Siddharth, Koena, Arti and Rashami bear the torture

Siddharth Shukla.
 

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)
 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Immersion of idols in Ganga, tributaries to attract a Rs 50,000 fine

The immersion of idols during festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Chhath Puja has led to rise in pollutants. (Photo: File)

'Maybe in a Year or Two...': The Dalai Lama Says He May Visit China

But the Dalai Lama believes that this parochial view of the issue is slowly changing. ‘For the Tibet issue, now, a number of Chinese leaders realize that over 70 years their policy regarding Tibet is unrealistic. There is too much emphasis on use of force that has resulted in a dilemma over how to deal with Tibet,’ he said. (Photo: AP)

Vice Chief of Air Force calls on Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Arora took over as the Vice Chief of Air Staff on Tuesday, succeeding Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP govt mulls over introduction of NRC to identify illegal migrants in K'taka

On Wednesday Bommai had told reporters in Haveri that two meetings were held on rolling out the NRC, which has been accepted by a few states. (Photo: ANI)

Manmohan Singh to attend Kartarpur corridor inaugration in Pakistan

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asked the former PM to join PM Modi and President Kovind who will also be visiting the corridor. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham