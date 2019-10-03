Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2019 Madras HC gives nod ...
Madras HC gives nod to erect banners for Modi-Xi meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 3, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 1:10 pm IST
The two leaders will hold bilateral talks in Chennai on October 11 and 12.
PM Modi and Chinese president Xi Zinping. (Photo: File)
 PM Modi and Chinese president Xi Zinping. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Ahead of PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meet, The Madras High Court (HC) on Wednesday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to erect banners from Chennai airport for a stretch of 60 km.

The court asserted that the government does not require permission to erect banners.

 

The two leaders will hold bilateral talks in Chennai on October 11 and 12.

 

Tags: narendra modi, xi zinping, banners
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


