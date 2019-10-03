Madras HC gives nod to erect banners for Modi-Xi meet

Chennai: Ahead of PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meet, The Madras High Court (HC) on Wednesday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to erect banners from Chennai airport for a stretch of 60 km.

The court asserted that the government does not require permission to erect banners.

The two leaders will hold bilateral talks in Chennai on October 11 and 12.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.