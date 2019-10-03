Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2019 Kurnool: Sub-inspect ...
Kurnool: Sub-inspectors watch Sye Raa, suspended

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D. SIVA RAMI REDDY
Published Oct 3, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 1:31 am IST
SP charges inspectors with dereliction of duty.
Suspended cops watching Sye Raa despite being on duty.
Kurnool: The first day first show craze for Chiranjeevi’s latest movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy ended sadly for seven sub-inspectors of Koilkuntla police sub-division in Kurnool district.

Ironically, Koilkuntla is the place where Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the son of a former polygar, was beheaded for revolting against the East India Company in the year 1847.

 

The seven SIs faced disciplinary action for leaving their post during work for a 4 am screening of the film.

The SIs were: B.T. Sub-baiah of Bandi Atmakur, K Hari Prasad of Nandiva-rgam, K. Jagadeeswar Reddy of Kolimigundla,

P. Ashok of Allagadda special branch, G. Preetham Reddy of Racharla, G. Srikanth Reddy of Owk, and Niranjan Reddy of Gospadu. Despite having a special branch SI among them, they were photographed by an officer who shared the image on social media.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Dr Fakeerappa Kaginelli has ordered the deputy SPs of Nandyal, Allagadda and Dhone to inquire into the matter. The SIs were ordered to immediately report to police headquarters in Kurnool.

The public had a merry time on social media calling out the hapless cops for leaving their posts on Gandhi Jayanti, which was also the opening of village secretariats in Andhra Pradesh.

...
