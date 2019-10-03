K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet PM Modi tomorrow

Hyderabad: After a ten-month gap Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi on Friday morning in New Delhi.

Mr Rao tried thrice unsuccessfully to get an appointment with the PM after the December 2018 Assembly election result. He could not attend Mr Modi’s swearing-in since the director-general of civil aviation did not permit his special flight that he shared with AP CM Y.S. Jagan Moh-an Reddy for Delhi to land at Gannavaram Airport that day.

Speculation is rife that the delay is because the PM is keeping his distance from the CM. Adding fuel to the fire has been the CM’s criticism of the BJP central government on several occasions as well as on the floor of the Telenga-na assembly. After the Lok Sabha poll result, the BJP state leadership adopted an aggressive approach against the TRS, claiming it is the only alternate to the KCR rule and that it will come to power in 2023.