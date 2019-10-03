Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2019 INX Media: P Chidamb ...
Nation, Current Affairs

INX Media: P Chidambaram moves SC seeking bail; Chief Justice to take call

PTI
Published Oct 3, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 11:18 am IST
Chidambaram has moved the apex court challenging the Delhi HC's verdict dismissing his bail plea in the case.
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, on Thursday, moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the INX Media corruption case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by justice N V Ramana.

 

The bench also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari said that Chidambaram's plea would be sent to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for taking a call on listing of the matter.

The Congress leader, who is presently lodged in jail in judicial custody, has moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's September 30 verdict dismissing his bail plea in the case.

Tags: p chidambaram, inx media
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


