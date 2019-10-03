Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2019 Having Gandhi as sur ...
Having Gandhi as surname doesn't make you Gandhi follower: Kishan Reddy

Published Oct 3, 2019, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 8:57 pm IST
Reddy further said the Congress only wanted to rule over the country and that is why they followed family politics or nepotism.
Reddy's reaction comes close on the heels of Sonia Gandhi's Gandhi Jayanti speech in New Delhi on October 2, where she stated the BJP did not know anything about Gandhiji. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Just having Gandhi surname does not make one a follower of Mahatama Gandhi, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here, launching a scathing attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"Having Gandhi as a surname doesn't make you know everything about Gandhiji and his ideologies. What does Sonia Gandhi know about Gandhiji when she herself came from Italy," Reddy said while speaking to media persons on Wednesday during a 'padyatra.'

 

"Gandhiji always followed the path of truth and non-violence and asked every citizen to follow the same, but the Congress party members have never followed the footsteps of Gandhiji. They have looted the country. So do they really have the stature and status to use Gandhi as their surname," he asked.

Reddy's reaction comes close on the heels of Sonia Gandhi's Gandhi Jayanti speech in New Delhi on October 2, where she stated the BJP did not know anything about Gandhiji.

"And due to all this, people taught them a lesson in 2014 and 2019 elections. And in the coming days, whatever the Congress party is today will be routed from the country. The Congress has no right to talk about the great leaders India has seen, especially about Gandhiji," said he.

The BJP has planned to conduct foot marches and has asked each and every party member to take part in this march which will help them know the problems in their respective constituency. Each member will walk up to 150-km every day till October 30.

 

...
