Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2019 From mules to jeep, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

From mules to jeep, new road cuts Indian Army travel to Doklam by 6 hrs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 3, 2019, 10:41 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 10:45 am IST
This new road will enable access to the area through two points, easing the logistic difficulties and reducing time.
The rapid construction along the India-China border over the last few years has changed the military dynamics in the region. (Photo: File)
 The rapid construction along the India-China border over the last few years has changed the military dynamics in the region. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India’s Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has built an alternative road through which its troops can enter the Doklam valley within 40 minutes with no restrictions on load carrying capacity.

In 2017, when Indian Army was engaged in a standoff with Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Doklam, it took up to seven hours on a mule track for forces to access the base, reported NDTV.

 

According to the Border Roads Organisation, the newly surfaced Bheem Base-Dokala road "was black topped on a war footing" and enable "defence preparedness of the country in the wake of any enemy aggression".

This new road will enable access to the area through two points, easing the logistic difficulties, reducing time and making the process of deployment smoother.

Another road to Dokala on the Flag Hill-Dokala axis will be completed by 2020. This road on the Flag Hill-Madhubala-Dokala route would ''passes through steep terrain at an altitude ranging from 3601 to 4200 metres (11,811 feet to 13,779 feet)". 10 km of this road have already been constructed. The remaining distance of a little more than 20 km will be completed within a year.

This year, BRO will complete blacktopping another 11 India-China strategic roads. Blacktopping of another nine roads will be completed next year, reported Hindustan Times.

The rapid construction along the India-China border over the last few years has changed the military dynamics in the region. This includes all-weather alternative access into Ladakh, passing through the Rohtang -Koksar- Kelong route into the Zanskar valley and further up into Nimu. Three more tunnels — Baralach La, Lachung La, and Tanglang La — are now being constructed. The Rohtang tunnel will be thrown open this December.

For India, the Doklam plateau is an undisputed part of Bhutanese territory, while China considers it to be an extension of its Chumbi Valley, the dagger-shaped wedge of land that lies in between Sikkim and Bhutan. The disputed region is approximately 89 square kilometres.

The stand-off between the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the Indian Army ended on August 28, 2017 when both Beijing and New Delhi announced that all their soldiers had been withdrawn from the disputed site.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: indian army, doklam standoff, border roads organisation, india-china border
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

INX Media: P Chidambaram moves SC seeking bail; Chief Justice to take call

Shah was accompanied by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan. (Photo: ANI)

‘Big gift’ for J&K’s development: Shah flags off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express

Govt affidavit in SC was silent on farmers’ plight.

Agrarian crisis fans National Highway stir

Congress MLA Aditi Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Cong Raebareli MLA skips Priyanka Gandhi's march, attends UP Assembly



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France

A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

UP: 36-hour special session of Legislature to commemmorate Gandhi's 150th anniversary

Leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as they begin their speeches. (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 3: Siddharth, Koena, Arti and Rashami bear the torture

Siddharth Shukla.
 

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)
 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
 

Goat’s death sparks protest, costs Coal India Rs 2.7 crore in 3.5 hours

Operations were halted for three-and-a-half-hours, and resumed only after police intervened, Mehra said. Coal India has lodged a complaint at the local police station against the protesters. (Photo: Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Big gift’ for J&K’s development: Shah flags off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express

Shah was accompanied by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan. (Photo: ANI)

Godse killed Gandhi once, modern day Godses kill India daily: Asaduddin Owaisi

The AIMIM had on September 10 announced its first list of candidates. (Photo: File)

Take first step to end haphazard banner culture: Kamal Haasan to Modi

He also reminded PM Modi about the death of 23-year-old techie Subashree, who was knocked down by an illegal hoarding put up by an AIADMK functionary and hit by a water tanker. (Photo: File)

Orange alert in Bihar today as death toll due to floods touches 55

The relentless rains that took place between September 27 and 30 have left parts of the state in a dire condition with the death toll touching 55. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu, Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur over Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham