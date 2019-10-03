Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2019 Detained politicians ...
Detained politicians from Jammu freed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Oct 3, 2019, 2:22 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 2:22 am IST
The polling for over 300 BDCs will be held on October 24 and counting will take place the same day.
Srinagar: The authorities in Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday ended the nearly two-month-long house arrest of almost all Jammu politicians belonging to various mainstream political parties. However, their counterparts from the Kashmir Valley, also detained or placed under house arrest on or around August 5, when the Centre stripped J&K of its special status under Article 370, remain incarcerated.

While most of the leaders and activists were initially taken into “preventive custody” or placed under house arrest, some, including three-time Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, were subsequently detained under J&K’s stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) to “prevent a breach of the peace”.

 

However, half a dozen mainstream political leaders of the Valley, and activists belonging to the People’s Democratic Party and People’s Conference among the detainees, were recently released after they reportedly signed bonds to swear they would not indulge in any political activity over the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A or related issues to ensure their release.

Police sources said the Jammu politicians whose house arrest had been ended include National Conference’s provincial president Devender Singh Rana, his party colleagues Surjit Singh Salathia, Javed Rana and Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo, Congress’ Raman Bhalla and Vikar Rasool.

Sources said the leaders have been released apparently to facilitate their participation in the coming elections for block development councils, the second tier of the panchayat raj system in J&K.

Nearly 4,000 people were arrested, taken into preventive custody or placed under house arrest in J&K since the abrogation of the state's special status on August 5. Among those incarcerated are former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and over 200 other senior and second-rung leaders of mainstream parties, including former ministers and legislators.

