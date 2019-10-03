Delhi on alert: Four JeM terrorists in national capital, police conduct raids

Delhi Police had sounded an alert on Wednesday after getting information from central intelligence agencies that some Kashmiri insurgents could carry out terror strikes in the national capital. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The special cell of Delhi Police is searching several locations in the Capital over inputs of likely terror strikes, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

According to NDTV report, four terrorists of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad have entered Delhi and are planning to strike during the festival season. All four are said to be armed.

Delhi Police had sounded an alert on Wednesday after getting information from central intelligence agencies that some Kashmiri insurgents could carry out terror strikes in the national capital.

An official said that anti-terrorist measures at railway and Metro stations and places with high footfall such as markets and malls have been intensified. Footage of CCTV cameras was being examined to monitor suspicious activities, the official added.

Guesthouses, hotels and paying guest accommodations are also being checked to find suspects. Tenants and employees, who recently came to the city, were also being verified.

