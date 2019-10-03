Nation Current Affairs 03 Oct 2019 Shiv Sena's show of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shiv Sena's show of strength: Aaditya takes out roadshow, files nomination

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 3, 2019, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Aaditya is first of his family to contest election in five decades since his grandfather Bal Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena.
(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray took out a huge roadshow with a sea of supporters waving saffron flags and chanting slogans in favour of him in Mumbai on Thursday. The show of strength came ahead of filing his nomination papers to contest Maharashtra Assembly election from Mumbai’s Worli.

He is the first of his family to contest an election in the five decades since his grandfather Bal Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena.

 

Aaditya Thackeray was seen waving at people, against the backdrop of his portraits and saffron Sena pennants held up by workers, as his open top jeep glided through a narrow street in Mumbai. The occasion became a huge show of strength for the Shiv Sena, which has been pitching him as the party's chief ministerial face.

Last week, Uddhav Thackeray had recalled the "promise" he had made to his late father to install a 'Shiv Sainik' (party worker) as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

The 29-year-old leader began the road show from a Shiv Sena office in Lower Parel and ended it at the BMC Engineering Hub in Worli, where he filed his nomination papers.

Addressing a gathering of party activists, Aaditya said, “I love politics since childhood as I used to tour with my grandfather and father. Whenever my friends and others questioned me asking what else I can do, I told them I can't do anything else but politics. To do something new, politics is the only medium that can change the lives of crores of people."

Huge hoardings of Aaditya have come up across Worli, where he is likely to get a walkover; it is a Sena stronghold and the only opposition, NCP's Sachin Ahir, crossed over recently.

The only other Thackeray who came close to contesting an election was Raj Thackeray, who announced he would fight the 2014 Maharashtra polls but later backed out.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly election 2019, shiva sena, aaditya thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

PM Modi and Chinese president Xi Zinping. (Photo: File)

Madras HC gives nod to erect banners for Modi-Xi meet

EAM S Jaishankar. (Photo: PTI)

India would be a Southwestern power: EAM S Jaishankar

Delhi Police had sounded an alert on Wednesday after getting information from central intelligence agencies that some Kashmiri insurgents could carry out terror strikes in the national capital. (Representational Image)

Delhi on alert: Four JeM terrorists in national capital, police conduct raids

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

INX Media: P Chidambaram moves SC seeking bail; Chief Justice to take call



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France

A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

UP: 36-hour special session of Legislature to commemmorate Gandhi's 150th anniversary

Leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as they begin their speeches. (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 3: Siddharth, Koena, Arti and Rashami bear the torture

Siddharth Shukla.
 

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)
 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
 

Goat’s death sparks protest, costs Coal India Rs 2.7 crore in 3.5 hours

Operations were halted for three-and-a-half-hours, and resumed only after police intervened, Mehra said. Coal India has lodged a complaint at the local police station against the protesters. (Photo: Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madras HC gives nod to erect banners for Modi-Xi meet

PM Modi and Chinese president Xi Zinping. (Photo: File)

India would be a Southwestern power: EAM S Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi on alert: Four JeM terrorists in national capital, police conduct raids

Delhi Police had sounded an alert on Wednesday after getting information from central intelligence agencies that some Kashmiri insurgents could carry out terror strikes in the national capital. (Representational Image)

INX Media: P Chidambaram moves SC seeking bail; Chief Justice to take call

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

From mules to jeep, new road cuts Indian Army travel to Doklam by 6 hrs

The rapid construction along the India-China border over the last few years has changed the military dynamics in the region. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham