search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Will son's death now be probed as murder?', asks Muslim man who embraced hinduism

PTI
Published Oct 3, 2018, 8:36 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2018, 8:36 am IST
The man changed his religion along with 12 of his family members and submitted affidavit testifying that change of religion was voluntary.
Baghpat's District Magistrate Rishirendra Kumar confirmed that the family members changed their religion as they weren't satisfied with the police investigation into the death of Akhtar's son a few months ago. (Representational Image)
 Baghpat's District Magistrate Rishirendra Kumar confirmed that the family members changed their religion as they weren't satisfied with the police investigation into the death of Akhtar's son a few months ago. (Representational Image)

Uttar Pradesh: When the police treated his son's "unnatural death" as suicide and not murder, a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh embraced Hinduism along with his family in the hope that the cops will "properly investigate his son's murder" after the switch, the man told reporters.

Akhtar, a resident of Badarkha village in Baghpat district, changed his religion on Monday along with 12 of his family members and submitted an affidavit to the area sub-divisional magistrate testifying that the change of religion was voluntary, officials said.

 

Baghpat's District Magistrate Rishirendra Kumar confirmed that the family members changed their religion as they weren't satisfied with the police investigation into the death of Akhtar's son a few months ago.

The family organised a "havan", performed other Hindu rituals and changed their names on Tuesday, said Shaukendra Khokhar, state chief of Yuva Hindu Vahini (Bharat) on Tuesday.

Khokhar said Akhtar was upset after his son Gulhasan was allegedly murdered. "Gulhasan's body was hung to make it look it a suicide," he said.

Even as his family pleaded with the police to not rule out other angles, the police allegedly concluded it to be a case of suicide, the chief of the Hindu outfit said.

After Akhtar sought help from the members of his own community, they were reportedly "not very forthcoming and did not help much," Khokhar claimed.

Baghpat District Magistrate Kumar said that the matter is being examined in consultation with the superintendent of police.

Shailesh Kumar Pandey, a senior police officer, said they are looking into it.

Tags: muslima man converts into hindu, badarkha village, change of religion, hindu rituals
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rs 1,997 crore spent on salaries, perks of MPs in 4 years

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced a 100 per cent salary hike for MPs in the Union budget 2018.
 

World’s first Hyperloop passenger capsule unveiled

In 2019, this capsule will be fully optimised and ready for passengers.
 

Scientists decode why too many choices hinder decision making

The fMRI scans showed brain activity in two regions while the participants were making their choices. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

96 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines, Trisha’s best-ever act in must-watch story

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in 96.
 

SBI vows to become plastic free organisation in one year

State Bank of India (SBI) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary pledged to become a plastic-free organisation in the next 12 months as part of its sustainability commitment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Best budget gaming smartphones in India (October 2018)

Your phone's performance holds a key to beating the opponents.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi: 3 cops suspended after police inaction leads to 34-yr-old's murder

Rupesh Basoya (34) was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified gunmen on Sunday in front of his minor son and nephew while he was watching them play in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar in New Friends Colony, triggering protests in the area. (Photo: File)

Vasundhara Raje a lioness, but her biggest hunt is farmers: Sachin Pilot

Pilot was addressing a public meeting in Sangod town of Kota district, held on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

India should support Bangladesh on Rohingya crisis: UN Secretary General

Guterres recalled his visit to the country as the High Commissioner for Refugees, during which he said the president of Myanmar asked him to resettle Rohingya in some other countries. (Photo: File)

Thousands of farmers call off protest after being allowed to enter Delhi

The farmers entered the national capital riding their tractors and trolleys and proceeded towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo: ANI)

Hinduism: A religion for the 21st Century

Shashi Tharoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham