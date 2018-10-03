Uttam Kumar Reddy calls K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘Chota Modi’

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has slammed the caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao saying that he is a “Chota Modi”. He has also slammed the MIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for supporting the TRS. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy gave a call to the Muslim community saying, “If the Muslim community wants to bring down Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power, then we must first bring down the Chota Modi belonging to Telangana. Casting a vote for KCR is nothing but voting for Mr Narendra Modi.”

According to him, “K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be going with Modi in the coming Parliament elections.” He said that KCR had sanctioned only 0.4 per cent of the budget over the last four years for the welfare of Muslims. He admitted, “During the last elections we had weak candidates in the race but this time the Congress will go with strong contestants. We will take MIM seriously during the upcoming elections.”

He added, “Asaduddin Owaisi is supporting the Telangana Rashtra Samithi for the last few days. We are questioning the MIM Chief, is he supporting the TRS, although the government cheated the Muslims in the name of 12 percent reservations? Not even one Urdu teacher was appointed in the state schools in the four year tenure of the TRS government.” He asked, “Has Asaduddin joined hands with the TRS to erase cases against him and his brother? Or for the Rs 40Cr land that you (Owaisi) are trying for?”