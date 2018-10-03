search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Uttam Kumar Reddy calls K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘Chota Modi’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 3, 2018, 12:17 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2018, 12:17 am IST
Uttam Kumar Reddy has also slammed the MIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for supporting the TRS.
N Uttam Kumar Reddy..
 N Uttam Kumar Reddy..

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has slammed the caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao saying that he is a “Chota Modi”.  He has also slammed the MIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for supporting the TRS. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy gave a call to the Muslim community saying, “If the Muslim community wants to bring down Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power, then we must first bring down the Chota Modi belonging to Telangana. Casting a vote for KCR is nothing but voting for Mr Narendra Modi.” 

According to him, “K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be going with Modi in the coming Parliament elections.” He said that KCR had sanctioned only 0.4 per cent of the budget over the last four years for the welfare of Muslims. He admitted, “During the last elections we had weak candidates in the race but this time the Congress will go with strong contestants. We will take MIM seriously during the upcoming elections.”

 

He added, “Asaduddin Owaisi is supporting the Telangana Rashtra Samithi for the last few days. We are questioning the MIM Chief, is he supporting the TRS, although the government cheated the Muslims in the name of 12 percent reservations? Not even one Urdu teacher was appointed in the state schools in the four year tenure of the TRS government.” He asked, “Has Asaduddin joined hands with the TRS to erase cases against him and his brother? Or for the Rs 40Cr land that you (Owaisi) are trying for?”

Tags: n uttam kumar reddy, k. chandrasekhar rao, narendra modi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World’s first Hyperloop passenger capsule unveiled

In 2019, this capsule will be fully optimised and ready for passengers.
 

Scientists decode why too many choices hinder decision making

The fMRI scans showed brain activity in two regions while the participants were making their choices. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

96 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines, Trisha’s best-ever act in must-watch story

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in 96.
 

SBI vows to become plastic free organisation in one year

State Bank of India (SBI) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary pledged to become a plastic-free organisation in the next 12 months as part of its sustainability commitment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Best budget gaming smartphones in India (October 2018)

Your phone's performance holds a key to beating the opponents.
 

Viagra may cause irreversible damage to colour vision

Sildenafil citrate can cause visual disturbances with normal dosage, but symptoms typically resolve within 24 hours.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Watch: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi wash plates after lunch at Sevagram ashram

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders after lunch at Sevagram, the ashram where Mahatma Gandhi spent his last few years, went to the taps and scrubbed their utensils clean. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Rats guzzled 11,000 units of seized liquor in ‘dry’ Bihar, claim police

In a similar incident last year, Patna police had blamed rodents after several thousand litres of alcohol were found missing from storerooms. (Representational Image)

'With PM Modi's help, thieves of India turned black money into white’: Rahul

PM Modi 'lied' by promising to create two crore jobs every year and giving a fair price for farm produce, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged. (Photo: PTI)

3 of Chennai family die after inhaling poisonous gas from air conditioner

The couple and the child died after they inhaled gas which leaked from a malfunctioning air conditioner, police said. (Representational Image)

Woman ‘kidnapped’, ‘killed’, body found inside parked damaged car

Police recovered the body of a woman from a damaged car parked at Sriram Nagar area in the state capital on Monday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham