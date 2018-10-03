TRS fulfilled every promise, says Etela Rajendar

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister Etela Rajendar said that the people of Telangana would not believe in the tall promises being made by Congress before the elections. He said that the TRS Government has fulfilled the assurance of water, funds and jobs (Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu... the TRS tagline) in the last four years.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday he said that irrespective of the lies and the schemes played out by the opposition parties, it would be TRS which would come back to power in the forthcoming assembly elections. He said that the people of Telangana have confidence in the TRS and believe that if the caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao makes a promise he would implement it.

Mr Rajendar said that the TRS Government had filled up over 37,000 posts so far out of 87,000 posts for which notifications were issued. He said that out of the 1,28,274 posts identified, 1,02,217 posts were permitted to be filled.

He said that the welfare schemes rolled out by TRS government were catering to all sections of the society irrespective of caste and religion of the beneficiaries. He alleged that those who want to come to power by illegal means are making communal and caste statements. He added that the Telangana agitation was centred around the region’s waters, funds and jobs for the locals.