TN government doesn’t heed to our pleas, say kin of freedom fighters

Chennai: The government has not paid heed to their pleas even as freedom fighters or their children have several requests from them.

Vimal Nathan, whose father was a freedom fighter, says that the state government was able to give the allotted amount as pension to his father, which was passed on to his mother after his death. The pension, however, stopped after his mother passed away, he says.

“We did not apply for central government pension because the state government pension itself stopped,” he says.

Govinda Vallabh Bant, son of Kalyana Sundaram, who also played a key role in the freedom struggle did not get any remuneration from the government until it was applied for. “My father named me after Govind Ballabh Pant, one of the architects of modern India, but his work was never recognised,” says Govinda.

“After my father’s death, it took a long time for the pension to be transferred to my mother’s name. It was only sanctioned last week,” he added.

The government must pass an order to have monthly grievance days for freedom fighters and their successors too, says Vimal Nathan.

In 2006, an instruction was given by the state public secretary to conduct one grievance meeting a month. “Not even one collector has convened a meeting for us,” says Vimal. “They only think of us a day before Independence Day when someone is required to hoist the flag. After that, they forget us,” he said.