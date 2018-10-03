search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TN government doesn’t heed to our pleas, say kin of freedom fighters

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 3, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2018, 2:37 am IST
 The government must pass an order to have monthly grievance days for freedom fighters and their successors too.
Vimal Nathan, whose father was a freedom fighter,  says that the state government was able to give the allotted amount as pension to his father, which was passed on to his mother after his death.
 Vimal Nathan, whose father was a freedom fighter,  says that the state government was able to give the allotted amount as pension to his father, which was passed on to his mother after his death.

Chennai: The government has not paid heed to their pleas even as freedom fighters or their children  have several requests from them.

Vimal Nathan, whose father was a freedom fighter,  says that the state government was able to give the allotted amount as pension to his father, which was passed on to his mother after his death. The pension, however, stopped after his mother passed away, he says.

 

“We did not apply for central government pension because the state government pension itself stopped,” he says.

Govinda Vallabh Bant, son of Kalyana Sundaram, who also played a key role in the freedom struggle did not get any remuneration from the government until it was applied for. “My father named me after Govind Ballabh Pant, one of the architects of modern India, but his work was never recognised,” says Govinda. 

“After my father’s death, it took a long time for the pension to be transferred to my mother’s name. It was only sanctioned last week,” he added.

 The government must pass an order to have monthly grievance days for freedom fighters and their successors too, says Vimal Nathan.

 In 2006, an instruction was given by the state public secretary to conduct one grievance meeting a month. “Not even one collector has convened a meeting for us,” says Vimal. “They only think of us a day before Independence Day when someone is required to hoist the flag. After that, they forget us,” he said. 

Tags: freedom fighter, freedom fighters pension
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World’s first Hyperloop passenger capsule unveiled

In 2019, this capsule will be fully optimised and ready for passengers.
 

Scientists decode why too many choices hinder decision making

The fMRI scans showed brain activity in two regions while the participants were making their choices. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

96 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines, Trisha’s best-ever act in must-watch story

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in 96.
 

SBI vows to become plastic free organisation in one year

State Bank of India (SBI) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary pledged to become a plastic-free organisation in the next 12 months as part of its sustainability commitment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Best budget gaming smartphones in India (October 2018)

Your phone's performance holds a key to beating the opponents.
 

Viagra may cause irreversible damage to colour vision

Sildenafil citrate can cause visual disturbances with normal dosage, but symptoms typically resolve within 24 hours.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hinduism: A religion for the 21st Century

Shashi Tharoor

Poor too can do philanthropy

Managing Director of Bain Capital Amit Chandra (right) interacts with Trustee Manthan Foundation Ajay Gandhi at Manthan Samvaad in Shilpakala Vedika on Tuesday.

KYC process still ongoing despite Supreme Court ban

The Supreme Court struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act which allows private companies to ask consumers for Aadhaar details for identification purposes. (Representional Image)

Future looks bleak

Tejal Kanitkar

Largest cardiovascular stent plant to be set up in Telangana

K.T. Rama Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham