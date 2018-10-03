search on deccanchronicle.com
Mumbai: Three drown, including 3-yr-old, after falling into well during puja

PTI
Published Oct 3, 2018, 8:37 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2018, 8:37 am IST
The women were performing puja sitting on the iron grill on the mouth of a 30-feet deep well when it suddenly gave in.
While two women were rescued by locals, fire brigade officials rescued a five-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Mumbai: Two women and a three-year-old child died as they fell into a well while performing a puja in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai Tuesday. 

A Fire Brigade official said the incident took place near Dixit Road in Vile Parle (East) around 6:30 pm. Some women were performing a puja sitting on the iron grill on the mouth of a 30-feet deep well, he said. The grill suddenly gave in and the women fell into the well. 

 

While two women were rescued by locals, fire brigade officials rescued a five-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. However, two women -- Madhvi Pandey (49), Renu Yadav (20) -- and a girl named Divya (3) drowned, the official said. 

