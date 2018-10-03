search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala: Red alert in Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, heavy rain on Sunday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 3, 2018, 7:16 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2018, 7:16 pm IST
Red alert comes after Met dept issued warning about a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, close to Sri Lankan coast.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said fishermen have been advised to reach safer coast by Friday, October 5. (Photo: AP)
Kochi: A red alert has been declared in three districts - Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad - of Kerala for extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday by the Met department.

The red alert comes after the weather department issued a warning about a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, close to Sri Lankan coast.

 

“This is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm and a warning has been issued on the same. The predicted trajectory will be along the coast of Lakshadweep,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The chief minister said fishermen have been advised to reach safer coast by Friday, October 5.

“District administration has been directed to take necessary action to handle the crisis. Tourists have been advised not to travel to hilly regions, especially to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji,” Vijayan added.

The chief minister further said that the state has sought support from central agencies and asked for five companies of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

In August this year, Kerala was hit by its worst floods in a century. According to the government's figures, 443 people died while 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts of the southern state were severely affected.

Tags: kerala rain, kerala red alert, idukki, thrissur, palakkad
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




