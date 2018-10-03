search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala CM accepts Sabarimala verdict, says will make arrangements for women

PTI
Published Oct 3, 2018, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 3, 2018, 2:52 pm IST
Travancore Devaswom Board has not taken any decision to go for any review in this regard, Pinarayi Vijayan said.
On October 28, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age into Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File | PTI)
 On October 28, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age into Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday made it clear it has no plan to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order allowing women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hill shrine, has also not taken any decision to go for any review in this regard, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.

 

The TDB president had stated that the board may examine the possibility of filing the review petition, while the opposition Congress and BJP had asked the government to do the same holding that traditions and belief of the temple have to be protected.

Terming the recent developments connected with Sabarimala a "serious" matter, Vijayan said as a government, it has to abide by directives of the top court and make necessary arrangements for women devotees visiting the shrine.

"It is the responsibility of the government to implement the court order without any compromise. We will ensure to make necessary arrangements for the women devotees in the upcoming season itself," he said.

He also took exception to TDB president A Padmakumar's recent remark that they were not expecting a large number of women devotees at the shrine in the wake of the court order.

The Sabarimala Temple had restricted the entry of women belonging to the age group between 10-50 due as part of its age-old tradition.

On October 28, a five-judge constitution bench headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

With regard to the protest launched by various outfits against implementing the court verdict, the chief minister said no one has the right to prevent women devotees if they want to go to the shrine and offer worship.

"When the Supreme Court has taken a stand after considering all aspects on the matter, people have to accept the law of the land. The government is for implementing it," he added.

Hundreds of Ayyappa devotees, including women, on Tuesday, had blocked state and national highways in various parts of Kerala protesting the Supreme Court verdict. BJP state president S Sreedharan Pillai had said the party plans to launch state-wide agitations to protect the interest of Sabarimala devotees.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had urged the TDB to file a review petition and also asked the government to arrive at a consensus on the issue.

Tags: sabarimala verdict, pinarayi vijayan, sabarimala temple
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs West Indies: Live streaming, telecast, squads and all you need to know

India captain Virat Kohli is all set to return to the cricket field as his team take on West Indies in the first of the two Tests here on Thursday. (Photo: AP)
 

Work-life stress may reduce a woman's chances of pregnancy by 25 per cent: study

Previous research has suggested that women suffer from work-related stress more than men (Photo: AFP)
 

Anti-venom against deadly black mamba snakebite developed

The findings may lead to a paradigm shift in snakebite treatment, said researchers at Technical University of Denmark (DTU). (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul to open: India declare 12-man squad for 1st Test vs Windies

Shaw, who earned a maiden call-up midway into the England tour but did not get a game, has been preferred over Mayank Agarwal for the series opener. (Photo: AP)
 

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe swinging by Venus on way to sun

This illustration from NASA shows the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft approaching the sun. Launched in August 2018, the spacecraft will get a gravity assist on October 3, 2018, as it passes within 1,500 miles of Venus. (Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA via AP)
 

Scrawny dwarf planet, named Goblin, found well beyond Pluto

A round frozen world just 186 miles (300 kilometres) across, the Goblin was spotted by astronomers in 2015 around Halloween, thus its spooky name. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Rafale will be game-changer when it comes to the subcontinent': IAF chief

'We have got a good package, got a lot of advantages in Rafale deal,' Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

‘Even Oppn can’t oppose Ram temple in Ayodhya’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said it's important who occupies the seat of power and a government doing a good job should remain in office. (Photo: File | RSS Twitter)

Kolkata blast: CID takes over probe, case against unknown people registered

Police inspect the blast site after a low intensity bomb blast in front of a fruit vendor near a building at Kazipara, Nagerbazar area of Dumdum, in Kolkata, Tuesday, October 2, 2018. (Photo: PTI)

PM Narendra Modi awarded UN's highest environmental honour  

PM Modi was selected in the leadership category for his pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and for his unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022. (Photo:@antonioguterres | Twitter)

Maha govt moves SC against court order ending house arrest of activist Navlakha

The Delhi High Court had on Monday freed Navlakha from house arrest, five weeks after he along with four other rights activists were arrested in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham