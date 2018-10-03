search on deccanchronicle.com
Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as 46th Chief Justice of India by Prez Kovind

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : SANJANA JADHAV
Published Oct 3, 2018, 10:53 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2018, 11:34 am IST
Justice Gogoi, the first CJI from the north-east, will succeed Dipak Misra and serve a tenure of 13 months up to November 17, 2019. 
As CJI, Gogoi will head the three-judge Bench for the controversial Ayodhya case which is slated to be held later this month. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Justice Ranjan Gogoi was today sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Gogoi, the first CJI from the north-east, will succeed Dipak Misra and serve a tenure of 13 months up to November 17, 2019. 

 

Outgoing CJI Dipak Misra had recommended Gogoi, the senior-most judge after Misra, in September this year followed by President Kovind confirming the appointment.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was among the four judges who, in January, criticised Misra in an unprecedented press conference and accused him of misusing his role of assigning cases as the Supreme Court's Master of the Roster. 

Justice Gogoi began his legal career in Gauhati High court in February 2001 and from there went on to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2011. 

He moved to the Supreme Court in 2012 and since then has been part of significant cases including the setting up special courts to fast-track cases against politicians. 

Currently, Justice Gogoi has been monitoring the compilation of the National Register for Citizens in Assam which is intended to identify illegal immigrants in the state. 

As CJI, he will also head the three-judge Bench for the controversial Ayodhya case which is slated to be held later this month.

