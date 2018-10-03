Bapu wanted to unite India, Modi wants to divide: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Tug of war to claim and reclaim the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi intensified between the arch rivals, Congress and BJP on his 149th birth anniversary on Tuesday. While the Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi saying his principle of ‘ahimsa’ has the power to unite humanity when terrorism, radicalisation, extremism and mindless hate are dividing nations, the Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted the Prime Minister saying while “Gandhiji wanted to unite India, Modi wants to divide the nation”.

The Congress also gave a clarion call to launch the “second freedom struggle to oust the Modi government and rid the country of divisive and autocratic forces” and combat the ideology of “hate and violence.” He was addressing party leaders at the the Congress Working Committee meeting in Sevagram near Wardha. Paying tributes to the ‘Father of the Nation,’ Mr Modi tweeted: The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place. Mr Modi also wrote “In the 21st century, the thoughts of Gandhi remain as essential as they were in his time and offer solutions to several problems the world faces.”

Mr Modi attended several programmes related to sanitation and renewable energy to mark the beginning of the year-long celebrations of Mahatama Gandhi 150th birth anniversary. “Events related to sanitation and renewable energy shall be the focus of the Prime Minister’s engagements on Gandhi Jayanti,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. The Congress President and the UPA Chairperson Mrs Sonia Gandhi also visited Rajghat to pay their tributes.

Addressing a rally in Wardha after the CWC meeting, Mr Gandhi said that while Mahatma Gandhi worked to unite the country, Mr Modi was working to divide it. In a sharp attack on the BJP, the CWC resolution said that the BJP is trying to “appropriate the Mahatma’s legacy for political expediency.” It further added, “....appropriating Mahatma’s legacy may be politically expedient for some, but imbibing his principles and values in thought, word and deed is impossible for those who see in the Mahatma only electoral opportunities. One may borrow the Mahatma’s spectacles for publicity campaigns, but implementing his vision will remain unfulfilled unless his principles are followed.”

The CWC resolved to “expose the hollowness and doublespeak” of the ideologies and organisations who have never believed in, let alone followed the Gandhian path of truth, tolerance, harmony and non-violence. In a blog on the occasion of 149th birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi, Mr Modi wrote: “He remains a shining beacon of hope for millions of people across the world who seek a life of equality, dignity, inclusion and empowerment.” He said people can follow Gandhi’s vision by doing simple things such as ensuring zero waste of food to imbibing values of non-violence and togetherness.

“Let us think about how our actions can contribute to a cleaner and greener environment for the future generations. Almost eight decades ago, when the threats of pollution were not as much, Gandhiji took to cycling,” Mr Modi recalled to drive home his point. Mr Modi also noted that over the past four years, 130 crore Indians have paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in the form of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which has emerged as a vibrant mass movement with commendable outcomes and over 85 million households now have access to toilets for the first time.