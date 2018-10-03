search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After a gap of 3 weeks, K Chandrasekhar Rao to restart campaign

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Oct 3, 2018, 12:21 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2018, 12:21 am IST
The TRS expects the Election Commission to announce the election schedule around October 10.
K Chandrasekhar Rao.
 K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: After a gap of three weeks TRS chief and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will resume his election campaign on Wednesday from Nizamabad.  Mr Rao will address five public meetings, starting with Nizamabad, from where his daughter K Kavitha is contesting, and ending with a public meeting in Khammam on October 8. 

He is to address a public meeting in Warangal on October 7 but sources in the TRS say that may be cancelled because there is dissidence within the party in the district. The TRS has not announced its candidate for the Warangal East assembly constituency and the dissident groups in the district have not been persuaded to work for the party.

 

After dissolving the assembly, Mr Rao launched his election campaign for fresh elections for the assembly, on September 7, at Husnabad. He then took a three-week break from campaigning  He will address 100 public meetings — Paraja Asheerwada Sabhalu — in 50 days across the state. He will begin in Nizamabad. He will address public meetings at Nalgonda on October 4, Wanaparthy on October 5, maybe Warangal on October 7 and Khammam on October 8.

Mr Rao has announced the names of 105 candidates out of a total of 110, and still has to announce candidates for 14 assembly constituencies.  The TRS expects the Election Commission to announce the election schedule around October 10.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, trs




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World’s first Hyperloop passenger capsule unveiled

In 2019, this capsule will be fully optimised and ready for passengers.
 

Scientists decode why too many choices hinder decision making

The fMRI scans showed brain activity in two regions while the participants were making their choices. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

96 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines, Trisha’s best-ever act in must-watch story

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in 96.
 

SBI vows to become plastic free organisation in one year

State Bank of India (SBI) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary pledged to become a plastic-free organisation in the next 12 months as part of its sustainability commitment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Best budget gaming smartphones in India (October 2018)

Your phone's performance holds a key to beating the opponents.
 

Viagra may cause irreversible damage to colour vision

Sildenafil citrate can cause visual disturbances with normal dosage, but symptoms typically resolve within 24 hours.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Watch: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi wash plates after lunch at Sevagram ashram

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders after lunch at Sevagram, the ashram where Mahatma Gandhi spent his last few years, went to the taps and scrubbed their utensils clean. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Rats guzzled 11,000 units of seized liquor in ‘dry’ Bihar, claim police

In a similar incident last year, Patna police had blamed rodents after several thousand litres of alcohol were found missing from storerooms. (Representational Image)

'With PM Modi's help, thieves of India turned black money into white’: Rahul

PM Modi 'lied' by promising to create two crore jobs every year and giving a fair price for farm produce, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged. (Photo: PTI)

3 of Chennai family die after inhaling poisonous gas from air conditioner

The couple and the child died after they inhaled gas which leaked from a malfunctioning air conditioner, police said. (Representational Image)

Woman ‘kidnapped’, ‘killed’, body found inside parked damaged car

Police recovered the body of a woman from a damaged car parked at Sriram Nagar area in the state capital on Monday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham