After a gap of 3 weeks, K Chandrasekhar Rao to restart campaign

Hyderabad: After a gap of three weeks TRS chief and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will resume his election campaign on Wednesday from Nizamabad. Mr Rao will address five public meetings, starting with Nizamabad, from where his daughter K Kavitha is contesting, and ending with a public meeting in Khammam on October 8.

He is to address a public meeting in Warangal on October 7 but sources in the TRS say that may be cancelled because there is dissidence within the party in the district. The TRS has not announced its candidate for the Warangal East assembly constituency and the dissident groups in the district have not been persuaded to work for the party.

After dissolving the assembly, Mr Rao launched his election campaign for fresh elections for the assembly, on September 7, at Husnabad. He then took a three-week break from campaigning He will address 100 public meetings — Paraja Asheerwada Sabhalu — in 50 days across the state. He will begin in Nizamabad. He will address public meetings at Nalgonda on October 4, Wanaparthy on October 5, maybe Warangal on October 7 and Khammam on October 8.

Mr Rao has announced the names of 105 candidates out of a total of 110, and still has to announce candidates for 14 assembly constituencies. The TRS expects the Election Commission to announce the election schedule around October 10.