3 of Chennai family die inhaling gas from AC at home

Chennai: In an unfortunate incident, a family of three died developing breathing difficulties after inhaling toxic gases emitted from the air conditioner at their house at Mettukuppam in Koyambedu on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Saravanan (35), worked as a manager in a pizza shop at Chennirkuppam. His wife Kalaiarasi (30) was a nurse and son Karthikeyan (8) studied in class 3 in a private school.

According to Koyambedu police, the incident took place around midnight when the family went to sleep with the inverter for their AC switched on as they suffered frequent power cuts.

However, when the family was asleep, the power was restored but the inverter was still on.

Police sources said due to the high load of voltage, the gas from the air conditioner’s cylinder might have leaked. They were asphyxiated. As none of the doors and windows was open they suffocated to death.

As the family did not step out in the morning to pick up the milk packets placed at the doorstep, neighbours got suspicious and knocked on the door. When they did not respond, they informed the Koyambedu police.

Police who rushed to the spot broke the door open and found the family lying motionless on the bed. Around 9 am, an ambulance with a crew of doctors came and declared all three died. Police suspect the gas from the AC’s cylinder to be carbon monoxide.

Inhaling carbon monoxide creates trouble breathing and can cause brain death, said Dr Vasantha Rani of Kilapuk Medical college hospital.

An FIR has been registered with the Koyambedu police under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Criminal Procedure Code. The bodies were sent to Kilpauk government hospital for post-mortem.