Telangana HC quashes CBI’s FIR in DA case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2021, 12:46 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 12:46 am IST
HC observed that the CBI has failed in applying its mind and registered the case without even conducting a preliminary inquiry
Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)
VIJAYAWADA: Telangana High Court has quashed the FIR registered by CBI (Anti-Corruption Branch), Chennai, against minister for education A. Suresh and his wife in a disproportionate assets case.

It observed that the CBI has failed in applying its mind and registered the case without even conducting a preliminary inquiry.

 

A single-judge bench headed by Justice G. Sri Devi pronounced the verdict to this effect on Thursday. It directed CBI to release the assets seized and unfreeze the bank accounts of petitioners.

The High Court said mistakes and irregularities have been committed by respondents in registration of FIR. The modified figures of assets demonstrate that there is no disproportionate asset at all. On the contrary, there is excess income of Rs 1.28 crore over and above the assets.

Justice Sri Devi went on to note that the claim of respondents that petitioners are in possession of disproportionate assets is thus unsustainable.

 

Tags: cbi, anti-corruption branch (acb), disproportionate assets
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


