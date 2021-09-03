Nation Current Affairs 03 Sep 2021 Scindia seeks KCR&rs ...
Scindia seeks KCR’s help in airports expansion in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Scindia also underscored the issue of operationalisation of Warangal airport and its inclusion under Regional Connectivity Scheme RCS-UDAN
 Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo:PTI)

HYDERABAD: Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao requesting his personal intervention in strengthening aviation infrastructure in Telangana.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Thursday, Scindia drew Rao’s attention to the issue of extension of the period of concession agreement for Hyderabad International Airport Limited (HIAL). He mentioned that a concession agreement (CA) dated December 20, 2004, was signed between ministry of civil aviation and HIAL for development, construction, operation and maintenance of the Hyderabad International Airport.

 

In terms of clause 13.7.1 of CA, M/S HIAL requested for extension of its concession period for another 30 years beyond the initial 30 years, i.e. beyond March 23, 2038, till 23.03.2068.

The state government was requested to re-examine the request of the HIAL for extension of the period of concession agreement and furnish its recommendations to the ministry of civil aviation, Scindia noted in his letter.

Scindia also underscored the issue of operationalisation of Warangal airport and its inclusion under Regional Connectivity Scheme RCS-UDAN. He mentioned that Warangal airport was within 150 km aerial distance of Hyderabad International Airport and could be developed with mutually agreeable solutions, to be explored by the Telangana government in collaboration with the HIAL and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

 

It may be recalled that, when the state government in undivided Andhra Pradesh and GMR group entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in 2004 for the development of the international airport at Shamshabad, a clause was incorporated in the agreement that no new airport would be permitted within 150 km radius of the RGIA for a period of 30 years. The international airport at Shamshabad became operational in March 2008.

This rule was incorporated to safeguard the business interests of the GMR group as the airport was developed by it investing several thousands of crores of rupees.

 

The Telangana government has now proposed to develop six new airports in the state. Of them, two airports in Warangal and Mahbubnagar are falling within the radius of 150 kms of Hyderabad airport, for which the state government needs to seek exemption from the Centre.

