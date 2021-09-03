Nation Current Affairs 03 Sep 2021 Indian Army, Navy, A ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Army, Navy, Air Force sign deal for inducting DRDO-developed anti-drone system

ANI
Published Sep 3, 2021, 8:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 8:20 pm IST
Anti-Drone systems are offered by the manufacturers in static and mobile versions
Indian armed forces have provided consistent support and have led in the joint development of the anti-drone system with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BEL. (Photo: AFP)
 Indian armed forces have provided consistent support and have led in the joint development of the anti-drone system with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BEL. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: In order to have protection against drone attacks, all the three defence forces including the Army, Navy and Air Force have signed contracts for acquiring DRDO-developed anti-drone systems.

The deals for buying the anti-drone systems was signed on August 31, which was the last date for completing deals under the emergency contracts allowed by the Defence Ministry.

 

"Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, sign contract with BEL for the supply of DRDO technology-based anti-drone system. The Drone Detect, Deter and Destroy system (D4S), developed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL, is the first indigenously developed anti-drone system to be inducted into the Indian Armed Forces," government officials told ANI.

The need for acquiring these systems under the emergency procedures was felt after the Jammu terror attack, in which two to three small drones were used to drop explosives at the Jammu airbase.

 

The contract was signed in the presence of senior Armed force officers and DRDO representatives. Indian armed forces have provided consistent support and have led in the joint development of the anti-drone system with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BEL.

Anti-Drone systems are offered by the manufacturers in static and mobile versions.

"Multiple DRDO Labs, namely Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Bangaluru, Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL) and Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad and Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun four Units of BEL, namely Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Machilipatanam in close collaboration with the armed forces, were involved in the making of this fully indigenous system, as part of the Atmanirbar Bharat initiative to counter drone threats of adversaries," officials said.

 

The DRDO said that the D4 system can instantly detect and jam micro drones and use a laser-based kill mechanism to terminate targets. It will be an effective all-encompassing counter to the increased drone threat to strategic naval installations.

The DRDO's RF/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) detects the frequency which is being used by the controller and the signals are then jammed.

The system provides both 'soft kill' and 'hard kill' options to the Indian Armed Forces to tackle fast-emerging aerial threats.

 

Both the static and mobile versions of D4S will be supplied to the Indian defence forces within a short time from the signing of the contract. BEL hopes to get further order from the Ministries of Defence and Home Affairs.

...
Tags: indian army, indian navy, indian air force, drdo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. (ANI Photo)

Karnataka Home Minister directs Bengaluru traffic police to follow towing rules

A total of 2,94,87,970 people have received either the first dose or both doses of vaccine. (Photo: AP)

Kerala facing vaccine shortage, asked Centre for more doses: Health Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

India will be reliable partner of Russia in developing its Far East region: PM Modi

It is a part of IRSDC's overall mandate to undertake the Facility Management of five railway stations across India- KSR Bengaluru, Pune, Anand Vihar, Chandigarh and Secunderabad, IRSDC in a release said. (Photo: Twitter@RailMinIndia)

IRSDC invites bids to set-up Rail Arcade at Bengaluru and Chandigarh Railway Stations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala facing vaccine shortage, asked Centre for more doses: Health Minister

A total of 2,94,87,970 people have received either the first dose or both doses of vaccine. (Photo: AP)

India will be reliable partner of Russia in developing its Far East region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Navlakha urges HC to shift him to house arrest

Gautam Navlakha (AFP file photo)

Scindia seeks KCR’s help in airports expansion in Telangana

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo:PTI)

Justice Manjula Chellur to oversee SIT probe on post-poll violence in Bengal

Manjula Chellur (Image credit: livelaw.in)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->