India will be reliable partner of Russia in developing its Far East region: PM Modi

ANI
Published Sep 3, 2021, 3:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 3:08 pm IST
PM Modi even extended an invite for the Governors of 11 regions of the Russian Far East to visit India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Underscoring the importance of bilateral ties with Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India will be a reliable partner of Moscow in realising its vision in developing the country's Far East region.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, PM Modi said, "I am delighted to address Eastern Economic Forum and thank President Vladimir Putin for this honour." While recalling his 2019 visit to Vladivostok, PM Modi praised Putin's vision for the development of the Russian Far East.

 

"In Indian history and civilization, 'sangam' has a special meaning. It means confluence or coming together of rivers, people and ideas. In my view, Vladivostok is truly a 'sangam' of Eurasia and Pacific," he said.

During a 2019 visit to the Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok, PM Modi had announced that New Delhi would provide a USD 1 billion loan to aid the region's economic development. He had also signed a memorandum to establish a direct maritime corridor between Chennai and Vladivostok.

"I applaud President Putin's vision for the development of the Russian Far East. India will be a reliable partner for Russia in realising this vision. In 2019, when I had visited Vladivostok to attend the forum, I had announced India's commitment to enact Far East Policy," said PM Modi.

 

During his brief speech, Prime Minister announced that India's biggest shipyards will partner with Zvezda for the construction of some of the most important commercial ships in the world.

"Today I'm delighted that one of India's biggest shipyards, Mazagon docks limited will partner with Zvezda for the construction of some of the most important commercial ships in the world," he said.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of the bilateral relationship and said the India-Russia energy partnership can help bring stability to the global energy market. "India-Russia energy partnership can help bring stability to the global energy market. My Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri is in Vladivostok to represent India at this forum," he said.

 

"India has a talented and dedicated workforce, while the Far East is rich in resources. So, there is tremendous scope for Indian talent to contribute to the development of the Russian Far East," he added.

PM Modi even extended an invite for the Governors of 11 regions of the Russian Far East to visit India.

Earlier this year, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other senior officials in Moscow. During his visit, he had said that one of the primary aims of his trip was to discuss bolstering economic cooperation in the Russian Far East.

 

