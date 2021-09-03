 BREAKING !  :  Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh appears before ED in drugs case
 
Nation Current Affairs 03 Sep 2021 India logs 45,352 ne ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India logs 45,352 new Covid cases, 366 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published Sep 3, 2021, 10:38 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 10:38 am IST
The active cases increased to 3,99,778 comprising 1.22 per cent of the total infections
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With 45,352 people testing positive for coronavirus, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,29,03,289, while active cases registered an increase for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,39,895 with 366 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases increased to 3,99,778 comprising 1.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.45 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 10,195 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 16,66,334 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 52,65,35,068.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 2.72 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.66 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 70 days, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,20,63,616, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

A total of 67.09 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 366 new fatalities include 188 from Kerala, and 55 from Maharashtra.A total of 4,39,895 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,37,551 from Maharashtra, 37,361 from Karnataka, 34,961 from Tamil Nadu, 25,082 from Delhi, 22,841 from Uttar Pradesh, 21,149 from Kerala and 18,472 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 03 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Nagarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada). (Photo: Facebook)

Karnataka MP wants Rajiv Gandhi National Park be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa

Amit Shah inaugurated various development projects in Davanagere. (Photo: Twitter@AmitShah)

Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Gautam Navlakha (AFP file photo)

Navlakha urges HC to shift him to house arrest

Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday, following restrictions imposed across the valley as a precautionary measure following the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. — PTI

Clashes, stone-pelting in Srinagar; restrictions to continue today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Scindia seeks KCR’s help in airports expansion in Telangana

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo:PTI)

Kashmiri separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani buried quietly in Srinagar

Geelani was born on September 29, 1929 in Zurimanz village outside north-western town of Sopore. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over rise in prices of LPG, petrol

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the National Monetisation Pipeline. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC expresses concern over fake, communal news on social media, some channels

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was hearing a batch of petitions including the one filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh Congress crisis: TS Singh Deo ‘suddenly’ rushes to Delhi

Sources said that Deo was likely to meet several senior Congress leaders in Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->