Corona night curfew to continue in AP, no mass Ganesh festivity

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2021, 12:28 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 12:28 am IST
CM advised officials to spread awareness among the masses about the need to avoid public gatherings and processions
Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing Covid situation. (Photo:Twitter)
 Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing Covid situation. (Photo:Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: The Corona-induced night curfew would continue in AP without any relaxation while the season of festivals is setting in. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing Covid situation, at which it was decided to continue the night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in a season when nights are generally hyperactive.

The chief minister advised officials to spread awareness among the masses about the need to avoid public gatherings and processions and instead observe the rites related to Vinayaka Chaviti in their homes.

 

Jagan asked officials to ensure Covid protocols are followed in all educational institutions and public places. As for vaccination, he asked them to study the after-effects of Covid on those who had been hit by the virus and the effects on people infected with the virus even after taking the vaccine. “Focus on booster dose and come up with an action plan after completing the two-dose vaccination across the state,” he told the officials.

The officials informed the CM that so far 3,02,52,905 doses of vaccine have been received and these were administered to 2,18,04,564 people. Of these, 1,33,56,223 received a single dose while 84,48,341 two doses. The officials were confident that by the end of November, all those above 18 years will be given at least a single dose of the vaccine and the entire task can be completed by February 2022.

 

Health officials suggested that people are asked to take precautions during the festive season in view of the Covid conditions and limit Vinayakachavithi celebrations to their homes rather than at public places.

As they also recommended that immersion processions could be avoided for this season, the chief minister directed the authorities to ensure these steps are followed.

The chief minister was told that there are 14,473 active cases, whereas over two lakh cases had been detected in May this year. The recovery rate is at 98.58 per cent, positivity rate 2.11 per cent and the positivity rate less than three in almost 10 districts across the state.

 

The officials said there are zero cases in almost 10,000 village secretariats. Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials said as many as 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available. He added that oxygen system set-up work will be completed in 95 government hospitals by the end of September.

The CM asked officials to complete the recruitment process in government hospitals within 90 days and added that there shouldn’t be any case of deputation. “Monitor the attendance of the staff on a regular basis,” he said and added that there shouldn’t be any difficulty in providing quality medical services to the people.

 

He stressed that only drugs with WHO and GMP standards should be kept in government hospitals, and officials must conduct inspections frequently.

Deputy CM Srinivas, DGP Goutam Sawang, health PS Anil Singhal, Covid task force committee chairman Krishna Babu, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO Vinaychand, APMSIDC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy, and health director Ravishankar were among the officials present.

...
