Nation Current Affairs 03 Sep 2021 5 IAS officers sente ...
Nation, Current Affairs

5 IAS officers sentenced to jail and fine for contempt of court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 3, 2021, 2:33 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 6:51 am IST
They had failed to pay compensation for a land acquisition several years ago, even after the high court order
News
 News

Nellore: In a contempt of court case, the Andhra Pradesh High Court sentenced several IAS officers for jail for one week to one month and imposed fines ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1 lakh on Thursday. They had failed to pay compensation for a land acquisition several years ago, even after the high court had ordered for the payment.

The court of Justice Battu Devanand sentenced principal secretary to Revenue, Manmohan Singh, for 4 weeks’ jail and imposed a fine of Rs. 1000. Similarly, principal secretary to Finance, SS Rawat, was sentenced to one month jail and a fine of Rs. 2,000.

 

Former collector of Nellore, Revu Muthyala Raju, was asked to pay Rs. 1000 as fine and was sentenced to jail for two weeks. A fine of Rs. 2,000 was imposed on former collector of Nellore Seshagiri Babu and present collector Chakradhar Babu.

However, the court deferred implementation of the order for four weeks to enable the officers to file an appeal on the judgment.

The officers landed in trouble because of the inordinate delay in paying a compensation of Rs. 39 lakh in relation to acquisition of three acres of land at Kanupuru Bit-II belonging to one Tallapaka Savithramma at Venkatachalam in SPSR Nellore district. The land was part of 10 acres acquired by the government in 2015 to construct a building for the National Institute for the Mentally Handicapped at Venkatachalam.

 

The high court had directed the government to pay compensation for the land within three months. This was not done. The woman approached the court in February 2017, after she failed to get the payment or a proper response from revenue officials for two years.

Surprisingly, again, officials failed to implement the order for almost a year, forcing the woman to file a contempt case in 2018.

The names of principal secretary, revenue, Manmohan Singh, principal secretary, finance, SS Rawat, then CCLA (chief commissioner, Land Administration) Anil Chandra Puneta, former district collectors of Nellore, Muthayala Raju, Seshagiri Babu and the present collector Chakradhar Babu, then RDO Haritha and tehsildar Somla Banvath had been included as respondents in the contempt case.

 

The court served notices to the officers, directing them to file counters. Justice Battu Devanand directed all the officials to be present before the court.

Meanwhile, officials made payment to Savithramma on March 3 this year. Taking a serious view of the paying of compensation for a land four years after the acquisition, the court observed that this is still a fit case to punish officials for contempt of court.

The court observed that top officials of Revenue and Finance and collectors of Nellore from time to time were responsible for the inordinate delay in paying the compensation.

 

...
Tags: ias officers sentenced to jail, andhra pradesh high court, manmohan singh, ss rawat, nellore, revu muthyala raju, seshagiri babu, chakradhar babu, tallapaka savithramma, spsr nellore, national institute for the mentally handicapped, ccla, chief commissioner, land administration, anil chandra puneta, muthayala raju, rdo haritha, somla banvath
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 03 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Goel added that they do not intend on digging the tunnel further. (Photo: ANI)

Tunnel reaching Red Fort discovered at Delhi Legislative Assembly

The court directed the state government to inform it about the actions taken on the recommendations of the Excise Commissioner for shifting certain outlets and providing basic facilities. (ANI)

Kerala High Court directs Bevco to abide by Excise Commissioner orders

While many youths in both the villages voluntarily came for vaccination, the officials identified the others and made them understand the importance and get them vaccinated. (PTI Photo)

Nadur, Kavradi set example by vaccinating all eligible population with first dose

The court observed that the then additional advocate general Srinivas had no authority to discharge any constitutional or statutory duties and functions and had no role to play in decision making in locating the area where the capital to be established and to bring in APCRDA Act, 2014 into force. (Twitter)

AP High Court quashes FIR against former AG



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Near-total communications blackout in Kashmir following death of Syed Ali Geelani

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a road leading to the house of top separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani in Srinagar. (AP)

Mysuru gang-rape: Kumaraswamy says 'follow what was done in Hyderabad'

HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI file photo)

India has great scope to become indigenous ship-building hub: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Commissioning Ceremony of India Coast Guard Ship 'Vigraha' in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

MNS workers in Mumbai booked for violating COVID-19 norms on Janmashtami

A devotee holds a bag containing prayer beads on the occasion of 'Janmashtami' festival marking the birth of Hindu god Krishna outside a temple closed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for those coming to Karnataka from Kerala

Travellers undergoing institutional quarantine will be tested on the sixth day and if the report comes out negative for COVID-19 on the seventh day, they will be allowed to go. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->