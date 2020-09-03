India set to march past Brazil with record spike in COVID cases

The alarming spread of novel coronavirus in India is one of the fastest in the world right now as its overall cases now run close to 38 lakh. At this speed India will shortly beat Brazil to be number two in the world having the highest number of Covid-19 cases after the US which has 60.76 lakh cases till now. Brazil has 39.51 lakh cases, as per Johns Hopkins University bulletin.

India on Thursday reported 83,833 fresh cases and 1,043 deaths in 24 hours.

Though as per official figures of the Union health ministry, overall cases till Thursday morning were 38,53,406 and deaths 67,376, COVID19India.org said that total cases were close to 38 lakh.



While Maharashtra (15,756), Andhra Pradesh (10,368) and Karnataka (9,058) continue to detect a high number of cases on a daily basis, Delhi on Wednesday reported a huge jump in fresh cases after nearly two months of control. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has ordered officers to ramp up the city's testing capacity by allowing testing on demand, having testing centres at all border entry points and at major construction sites to check the spread of Covid-19. All migrant workers coming to Delhi will now have to undergo tests.

With the recovery of 29,70,492 patients, India's Recovery Rate has further improved to 77 per cent. Total recoveries in the country have crossed 29 lakh and the last 10 lakh recoveries were recorded in 17 days, compared to the preceding 10 lakh recoveries which were recorded in 22 days, Union health ministry officials said.