161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
Nation Current Affairs 03 Sep 2020 India set to march p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India set to march past Brazil with record spike in COVID cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Sep 3, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has ordered officers to ramp up the city's testing capacity by allowing testing on demand
A worker wearing PPE kit sprays disinfectant inside a shopping mall after authorities eased restrictions during Unlock 4.0, in Chennai. — PTI photo
 A worker wearing PPE kit sprays disinfectant inside a shopping mall after authorities eased restrictions during Unlock 4.0, in Chennai. — PTI photo

The alarming spread of novel coronavirus in India is one of the fastest in the world right now as its overall cases now run close to 38 lakh. At this speed India will shortly beat Brazil to be number two in the world having the highest number of Covid-19 cases after the US which has 60.76 lakh cases till now. Brazil has 39.51 lakh cases, as per Johns Hopkins University bulletin.

India on Thursday reported 83,833 fresh cases and 1,043 deaths in 24 hours.

 

Though as per official figures of the Union health ministry, overall cases till Thursday morning were 38,53,406 and deaths 67,376, COVID19India.org said that total cases were close to 38 lakh.


While Maharashtra (15,756), Andhra Pradesh (10,368) and Karnataka (9,058) continue to detect a high number of cases on a daily basis, Delhi on Wednesday reported a huge jump in fresh cases after nearly two months of control. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has ordered officers to ramp up the city's testing capacity by allowing testing on demand, having testing centres at all border entry points and at major construction sites to check the spread of Covid-19. All migrant workers coming to Delhi will now have to undergo tests.

 

With the recovery of 29,70,492 patients, India's Recovery Rate has further improved to 77 per cent. Total recoveries in the country have crossed 29 lakh and the last 10 lakh recoveries were recorded in 17 days, compared to the preceding 10 lakh recoveries which were recorded in 22 days, Union health ministry officials said.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, covid india, coronavirus deaths india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Leh to review the ongoing security situation. (PTI Photo)

India China standoff: Army Chief Naravane visits Ladakh to review security situation

Photo: File

Opposition erupts over plan to axe Question Hour

Army trucks move towards Ladakh in the midst of border stand-off. (PTI Photo)

Army repositions troops to track Chinese deployment

Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hacked. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi's Twitter account hacked, asked followers for donations via cryptocurrency



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India China standoff: Army Chief Naravane visits Ladakh to review security situation

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Leh to review the ongoing security situation. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi's Twitter account hacked, asked followers for donations via cryptocurrency

Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hacked. (PTI Photo)

Army repositions troops to track Chinese deployment

Army trucks move towards Ladakh in the midst of border stand-off. (PTI Photo)

Indian Army JCO killed in sniper attack from across the LoC

Representational image. (PTI)

Parliament monsoon session: No question hour, curtailed zero hour

There will also be no breaks during the session, which will be held from September 14 to October 1. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham