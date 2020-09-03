161st Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 03 Sep 2020 Convert classes 1 to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Convert classes 1 to 6 to English medium in all schools: SC notice to AP govt

PTI
Published Sep 3, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2020, 1:30 pm IST
In Apri, the high court had set aside the order for government schools to convert the medium of instruction from Telugu to English
SC issues notice on AP's plea to make English as medium of education in its schools. (PTI Photo)
 SC issues notice on AP's plea to make English as medium of education in its schools. (PTI Photo)

 The Supreme Court Thursday issued a notice on Andhra Pradesh government's plea seeking to make English the medium of education from class one to six in its schools.

A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and K M Joseph sought response of Srinivas Guntipalli on whose plea the Andhra Pradesh High Court had stopped the implementation of the plan in government-run Telugu medium schools. 

 

In April this year, the high court had set aside the order for government schools to convert the medium of instruction from Telugu to English.

Senior advocate K V Vishwanathan, appearing for the state government, assailed the order during the hearing conducted via video conference.

He said a majority of parents wanted English to be the medium of education and it was a progressive, forward looking measure in accordance with the Constitution.

Senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayanan, appearing for caveator who was the petitioner in the high court, accepted the notice and will have to file response in two weeks.

 

The top court has now fixed the plea for hearing on September 25.

...
Tags: supreme court, andhra pradesh, ap government, english medium, ap education, ap schools
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


