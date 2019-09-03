Nation Current Affairs 03 Sep 2019 TMC to hold mass pro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TMC to hold mass protests against NRC, BJP’s divisive politics on Sep 7, 8

PTI
Published Sep 3, 2019, 10:34 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2019, 10:34 am IST
The decision was taken at an emergency meeting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence on Monday afternoon.
Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, is likely to be present in it, a senior party leader said. (Photo: File)
 Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, is likely to be present in it, a senior party leader said. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leadership on Monday decided to hold mass protests across West Bengal on September 7 and 8 opposing NRC in neighbouring Assam, party sources said.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence on Monday afternoon. It was decided that the mass protests would be held on this weekend against the National Register of Citizens and the divisive politics of BJP, the sources said. On September 12, a protest rally will be organised in the city from Chiria More to Shyambazar in north Kolkata.

 

Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, is likely to be present in it, a senior party leader said. "During the meeting, Banerjee expressed concern over the future of 19 lakh plus people who have been left out of the final NRC list in Assam. She has asked party leaders to reach out to the people and explain to them about the sinister designs of BJP, such as the implementation of NRC if it ever comes to power in Bengal," a TMC leader said.

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was out on Saturday. "Senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim and the party's Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy have been assigned to keep in touch with leaders of the northeastern states on NRC," he said.

TMC Lok Sabha party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay has been assigned to keep in touch with leaders of other regional parties across the country on the issue, party sources said. Reacting to TMC's programme, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said if the saffron party comes to power in the 2021 assembly polls in Bengal it will pitch for NRC in the state.

Ghosh demanded implementation of the citizens' register in the state to drive out Bangladeshi Muslims for the sake of the country's internal security and iterated BJP's commitment to protect the interest of Hindu refugees through the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

He accused the TMC government of aiding Bangladeshi infiltration in the border areas of Bengal to secure its minority vote bank, a charge often brought by the saffron party. TMC has opposed NRC in Assam and has slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state for making valid citizens refugees in their own country. Banerjee had expressed concern over the exclusion of large number of Bengalis from the register. Dubbing the updated final NRC as a "fiasco", she had said it exposed those who are trying to gain "political mileage" out of the exercise.

Banerjee said she was "shocked" to find that one lakh Gorkhas have been excluded from the list and insisted that "justice should be meted out to all Indian brothers and sisters". A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied for inclusion in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the final list and 19,06,657 excluded, according to a statement from the Assam NRC coordinator's office.

...
Tags: tmc, mamata banerjee, bjp, assam nrc, protests
Location: India, West Bengal


Latest From Nation

Day-time restrictions were eased in most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday but markets remained shut and public transport off the roads for the 30th day since August 5 when the Centre revoked the state's special status. (Photo: File)

Day 30: Day-time restrictions eased in most parts of Kashmir, markets shut

Hazare also held voters responsible for such leaders in politics as they bring them to power. (Photo: File)

‘Tainted leaders will harm you,’ Anna Hazare slams BJP for random recruitment

(Photo: File)

Assam: Fauji Gaon fears losing Jawans as defence personnel dropped from NRC list

In a bid to curb incidents of traffic violations, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela said that officers will wear body cameras to ensure proper action against the perpetrators. (Representational Image)

Traffic officials to wear body cameras while issuing challans in Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of 'conjuring evil spirits'

The official told the newspaper that he contacted several exorcists in the US and abroad and they reportedly suggested removing the popular book series. (Photo: AP)
 

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri protestor who lost vision

Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury. (Photo: ANI)
 

Top car news: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios review, Renault Kwid facelift, Kia Seltos pics

he Kia Seltos is available in two trims - the Tech Line and the GT Line.
 

This is how Bhumi Pednekar ruined Kartik Aaryan's strict diet

Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Arjun Kapoor to Kajol, B-town celebs wish fans

Lord Ganesha.
 

Too old for American president? Health and fitness a better question

But as Trump mocks Biden for verbal missteps, suggesting age has slowed his Democratic rival, both Sanders and Biden have conspicuously showcased their physical activity during the campaign. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Day 30: Day-time restrictions eased in most parts of Kashmir, markets shut

Day-time restrictions were eased in most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday but markets remained shut and public transport off the roads for the 30th day since August 5 when the Centre revoked the state's special status. (Photo: File)

Traffic officials to wear body cameras while issuing challans in Delhi

In a bid to curb incidents of traffic violations, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela said that officers will wear body cameras to ensure proper action against the perpetrators. (Representational Image)

Draft bill proposes 10 years jail, fine upto Rs 10 lakh for assaulting doctors

The Health Ministry has asked for feedback from the public on how to improve the draft Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, which was made public on Monday. (Representational image)

Sale of automobile, biscuits not decline; claims Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi

The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, according to the government data. (Photo: PTI)

10 years of imprisonment and Rs 10 lakh fine for assaulting doctors

The ministry has proposed to put a person behind bars with a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment and Rs 10 lakh fine for assaulting a doctor or healthcare personnel. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham