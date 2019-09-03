Telangana man carries dead daughter in arms as hospital refuses to give ambulance

Left with no choice, the helpless weeping father was forced to take his dead daughter in his arms, clinging her close to his chest. (Representional Image)

Karimnagar: In Telangana's Karimnagar district, a poor father carried his young daughter’s dead body in his arms after the hospital refused to provide him an ambulance.

The seven-year-old Komlatha died at the district hospital in Karimnagar, where her father Sampath Kumar admitted her for treatment, as reported by IndiaToday.

As Kumar was unable to afford a private vehicle, he urged the hospital authorities to help him with an ambulance to carry his daughter's dead body to home, but no aid been provided to him.

Left with no choice, the helpless weeping father was forced to take his dead daughter in his arms, clinging her close to his chest, as reported by IndiaToday.

Seeing all hopes dashed, Kumar moved out of the hospital with teary eyes and painful cries to start the 50 km journey to his village in Kunavaram.

An auto-rickshaw driver, who saw the man walking with his dead daughter in his arms on the streets, offered him to carry his daughter to his village.

While putting the blame on the father, saying he was in a hurry and so he left without an ambulance, the district hospital denied that any of this incident had happened, as reported by IndiaToday.