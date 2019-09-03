Nation Current Affairs 03 Sep 2019 Srinagar Mayor put u ...
Srinagar Mayor put under house arrest after his criticism of Kashmir lockdown

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 3, 2019, 8:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2019, 9:24 pm IST
Junaid Mattu had criticised the present situation in Kashmir and the detention of its political leaders.
 He had said that while there may not be any bodies littering its streets, assuming that the region has returned to normal would be "highly unrealistic". (Photo: Twitter)

Srinagar: Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu was today put back under house arrest upon his return from New Delhi, where he had gone for medical treatment, reports said.

The central government had restricted his movements in the days following the centre's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

 

In an interview with NDTV yesterday, Mattu had criticised the ongoing clampdown on Kashmir and the detention of its political leaders.

He had said that while there may not be any bodies littering its streets, assuming that the region has returned to normal would be "highly unrealistic".

Mattu, who is also the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPCC) spokesperson, condemned the centre's decision to place mainstream politicians in Kashmir under arrest as a "precautionary" measure.

"Containing a sentiment in the aftermath of a radical decision by enforcing a clampdown doesn't mean that the situation is normal. The BJP government's policy of detainment seems to be a purely operational one," he had said.

JKPCC chief Sajjad Lone is among those placed under arrest, besides National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Tags: junaid mattu, kashmir turmoil
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


