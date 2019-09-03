Nation Current Affairs 03 Sep 2019 Kerala’s first ...
Kerala’s first transwoman journalist makers her debut with report on Chandrayaan-2

Published Sep 3, 2019
‘This is a profession that I feel has no discrimination. The newsroom feels like a second home to me,’ she said.
‘After my post-graduation course in electronic media from the Trivandrum Institute of Journalism, I was working as an intern with Kairali TV. After interning for a week, the company offered me the post of ‘News Trainee’ after evaluating my performance,’ Saadiya said. (Photo: Facebook | Biju Muthathi)
Thiruvananthapuram: With India reaching one step closer to historic moon mission as lander 'Vikram' separated from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter on Monday, 22-year-old Heidi Saadiya from Kerala also made history. Saadiya, who made her debut as a reporter today, is the first transgender broadcast journalist from the state, reported News18.

Saadiya, who formally joined Malayalam news channel Kairali News TV on August 31, reported on the Chandrayaan-2 development as her first assignment. Later in the day, speaking to News18, Saadiya said she was happy that people have started to give space to the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) community.

 

“After my post-graduation course in electronic media from the Trivandrum Institute of Journalism, I was working as an intern with Kairali TV. After interning for a week, the company offered me the post of ‘News Trainee’ after evaluating my performance,” Saadiya told News18.

“This is a profession that I feel has no discrimination. The newsroom feels like a second home to me. I hope the LGBTQ community gets more such inclusive workspaces in future,” she said. Saadiya, who left her house at the age of 18, said she has no complaints against her parents who refused to accept her. “I just want them to see what I am doing right now,” she added.

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja posted Facebook to congratulate Saadiya and said that it was a proud moment for all Indians. “Chavakkad native Saadiya has made a successful move at a moment when Chandrayaan 2 lander, 'Vikram', successfully separated from the orbiter. She’s the first transgender broadcast journalist from Kerala,” Shailaja said, adding that Saadiya is also an inspiration for the rest of the transgender community.

