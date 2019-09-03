Nation Current Affairs 03 Sep 2019 IAF to induct first ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IAF to induct first Rafale jet on Sept 19, Rajnath Singh may visit France

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 3, 2019, 10:05 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2019, 10:05 am IST
All the 36 fighter jets will arrive by September 2022.
While the formal induction will happen on September 19, the first batch of four jets will fly to their home base in India only in next April-May. (Photo: File)
 While the formal induction will happen on September 19, the first batch of four jets will fly to their home base in India only in next April-May. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: France will formally hand over first Rafale jet to Indian Air Force on September 19, officials said on Tuesday. The formal induction ceremony will be held at Merignac in France and will be attended by IAF chief BS Dhanoa. Defence minister Rajnath Singh is also likely to travel to France for the ceremony.

While the formal induction will happen on September 19, the first batch of four jets will fly to their home base in India only in next April-May. All the 36 fighter jets will arrive by September 2022.

 

India ordered 36 Rafale jets from France in a deal worth Rs 59,000 crore on September 23, 2016 — a deal that was at the centre of a political controversy in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

...
Tags: indian air force, rafale jets, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Day-time restrictions were eased in most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday but markets remained shut and public transport off the roads for the 30th day since August 5 when the Centre revoked the state's special status. (Photo: File)

Day 30: Day-time restrictions eased in most parts of Kashmir, markets shut

Hazare also held voters responsible for such leaders in politics as they bring them to power. (Photo: File)

‘Tainted leaders will harm you,’ Anna Hazare slams BJP for random recruitment

(Photo: File)

Assam: Fauji Gaon fears losing Jawans as defence personnel dropped from NRC list

In a bid to curb incidents of traffic violations, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela said that officers will wear body cameras to ensure proper action against the perpetrators. (Representational Image)

Traffic officials to wear body cameras while issuing challans in Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of 'conjuring evil spirits'

The official told the newspaper that he contacted several exorcists in the US and abroad and they reportedly suggested removing the popular book series. (Photo: AP)
 

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri protestor who lost vision

Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury. (Photo: ANI)
 

Top car news: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios review, Renault Kwid facelift, Kia Seltos pics

he Kia Seltos is available in two trims - the Tech Line and the GT Line.
 

This is how Bhumi Pednekar ruined Kartik Aaryan's strict diet

Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Arjun Kapoor to Kajol, B-town celebs wish fans

Lord Ganesha.
 

Too old for American president? Health and fitness a better question

But as Trump mocks Biden for verbal missteps, suggesting age has slowed his Democratic rival, both Sanders and Biden have conspicuously showcased their physical activity during the campaign. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Day 30: Day-time restrictions eased in most parts of Kashmir, markets shut

Day-time restrictions were eased in most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday but markets remained shut and public transport off the roads for the 30th day since August 5 when the Centre revoked the state's special status. (Photo: File)

Traffic officials to wear body cameras while issuing challans in Delhi

In a bid to curb incidents of traffic violations, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela said that officers will wear body cameras to ensure proper action against the perpetrators. (Representational Image)

Draft bill proposes 10 years jail, fine upto Rs 10 lakh for assaulting doctors

The Health Ministry has asked for feedback from the public on how to improve the draft Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, which was made public on Monday. (Representational image)

Sale of automobile, biscuits not decline; claims Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi

The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, according to the government data. (Photo: PTI)

10 years of imprisonment and Rs 10 lakh fine for assaulting doctors

The ministry has proposed to put a person behind bars with a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment and Rs 10 lakh fine for assaulting a doctor or healthcare personnel. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham