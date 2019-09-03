Nation Current Affairs 03 Sep 2019 CEC Sunil Arora take ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CEC Sunil Arora takes charge of largest global organisation of Election Management

ANI
Published Sep 3, 2019, 7:48 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2019, 7:48 pm IST
Arora, who succeeds Ion Mincu Radulescu, the incumbent chairman from Romania, has been given the charge for two years from 2019 to 2021.
Arora assured the new team that he would extend wholehearted support and handholding as and when required to carry forward the ideals of AWEB. (Photo: ANI)
 Arora assured the new team that he would extend wholehearted support and handholding as and when required to carry forward the ideals of AWEB. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Sunil Arora, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, on Tuesday took over as the new Chairman of the Association of World Election Bodies (AWEB) for 2019-20 as India takes over the Chair from Romania.

Arora, who succeeds Ion Mincu Radulescu, the incumbent chairman from Romania, has been given the charge for two years from 2019 to 2021, an Election Commission statement said.

 

India was unanimously nominated to be the Chair of AWEB at the last General Assembly held at Bucharest in 2017. The AWEB Flag was handed over to Arora by Radulescu.

The Flag will remain with Election Commission of India for the two-year term till 2021. More than 110 delegates from 45 countries attended the meeting.

On this occasion, Arora along with the two Election Commissioners of India Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra and Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha also launched ECI's quarterly magazine - 'VOICE International' which shares best practices from more than 25 Countries.

Accepting the responsibility as Chairman of AWEB, Arora said ECI looks forward to further strengthening its interaction and thanked the members for the trust and confidence reposed in the Election Commission of India.

The General Assembly also ratified the appointment of the new Vice Chairman of AWEB - Glen Vuma Mashinini, Chairperson of Election Commission of South Africa and the new Secretary-General, Jonghyun Choe, from the Republic of Korea.

Arora assured the new team that he would extend wholehearted support and handholding as and when required to carry forward the ideals of AWEB.

Noting that a number of nascent democracies are still working on to stabilize their political system through improving their electoral and legal systems, Arora said this was where organisations such as AWEB provide a valuable contribution, professional support and advice by sharing innovations, experience and skills with support from and participation of its Members.

"Free, fair, credible and professionally managed elections form the bedrock of a healthy and vibrant democracy," he said.

Since its inception in October 2013, AWEB has marched ahead empowering the democratic framework of member countries.

Arora announced that an AWEB Centre would be set up at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, New Delhi for documentation, research and training; for sharing best practices and capacity building among the members EMBs of the Association.

India, the host nation for 4th general assembly, has been one of the founding members of the AWEB.

...
Tags: sunil arora, ion mincu radulescu, association of world election bodies, chief election commissioner of india, romania
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Acting on complaint, the police had booked Chinmayanand on charges of abduction and intimidation — charges the former minister denied. (Photo: File)

Chinmayanand case: SIT formed by UP police to probe allegations by law student

He had said that while there may not be any bodies littering its streets, assuming that the region has returned to normal would be

Srinagar Mayor put under house arrest after his criticism of Kashmir lockdown

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

ED arrests Congress leader D K Shivakumar in money laundering case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra gets hubby Nick Jonas’ age wrong on Instagram, see what happened next

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Renault Triber vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which one’s better?

Both are priced similarly and thus we are going to compare individual variants of the two, to find out which one is the better choice for you.
 

Arjun Kapoor takes a cue from SRK song to woo ladylove Malaika Arora, see photo

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Austria. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of 'conjuring evil spirits'

The official told the newspaper that he contacted several exorcists in the US and abroad and they reportedly suggested removing the popular book series. (Photo: AP)
 

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri protestor who lost vision

Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury. (Photo: ANI)
 

Top car news: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios review, Renault Kwid facelift, Kia Seltos pics

he Kia Seltos is available in two trims - the Tech Line and the GT Line.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala’s first transwoman journalist makers her debut with report on Chandrayaan-2

‘After my post-graduation course in electronic media from the Trivandrum Institute of Journalism, I was working as an intern with Kairali TV. After interning for a week, the company offered me the post of ‘News Trainee’ after evaluating my performance,’ Saadiya said. (Photo: Facebook | Biju Muthathi)

Gurgaon: Bike rider issued challan of Rs 23,000 for 5 traffic violations

Dinesh Madan was actually let off at a lesser value than what he should have, counting all the offences. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi court sends Ratul Puri to judicial custody till Sep 17 in bank fraud case

ED had arrested Puri on August 20 in the money laundering case arising out of the bank loan fraud case. (Photo: File)

Safdarjung Hospital authorities want 'one patient-one bed' policy

Not only the maternity ward is in poor condition, but the pediatric ward, emergency ward and medicine ward depict a similar picture. (ANI)

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

The meeting between Governor Malik and President Kovind comes at a time when the daily life is returning to normalcy in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham