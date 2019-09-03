Nation Current Affairs 03 Sep 2019 Case against journal ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Case against journalist justified: Mirzapur DM Anurag Patel

ANI
Published Sep 3, 2019, 8:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2019, 8:11 pm IST
District officials told that upon enquiry it came to fore that journalist allegedly ‘manipulated’ whole episode and hatched the conspiracy.
‘He should have taken a snapshot of the incident and if he felt that there is some irregularity then he should have reported on it,’ DM Anurag Patel said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘He should have taken a snapshot of the incident and if he felt that there is some irregularity then he should have reported on it,’ DM Anurag Patel said. (Photo: ANI)

Mirzapur: The district magistrate Anurag Patel on Tuesday affirmed that the case against the journalist who made the video of children being served chapatis and salt in mid-day meal at a primary school here was justified.

"He was saying that people should come and assemble for making the video of the incident. He should have taken a snapshot of the incident and if he felt that there is some irregularity then he should have reported on it. This situation was not existing in the district for many days. It happened only on one day," the DM said.

 

Earlier, a case was registered against the scribe who made the video of children being served chapatis and salt in mid-day meal at a primary school at Hinauta village here on August 22.

District officials told that upon enquiry it came to fore that the journalist allegedly "manipulated" the whole episode and hatched the conspiracy.

"The incident is of August 22. CDO, SDO and ADM conducted the enquiries and it was found that the Chapati and salt were given as a part of the conspiracy and the Journalist manipulated the whole episode. Subsequently, FIR is registered in the case," said Prem Shankar Ram, Block Education Officer.

Meanwhile the journalist, Pawan told that he has been implicated after the case became "high-profile".

"Government employees were suspended on the basis of the initial five enquiries in which my involvement was found nowhere. However, in the sixth enquiry, I was made accused. I went there to record the whole episode on the complaint of common public," said Pawan who works with a local newspaper.

On August 22, children in a primary school in Hinauta village were served Chapatis and salt instead of vegetable or pulses along with milk and fruits for their lunch as part of the mid-day meal scheme.

After being intimated about it, district authorities called it "a serious lapse" and initiated an inquiry into the incident at Siyur primary school in Hinauta village. A teacher was also suspended in this regard.

The administration had reportedly registered an FIR against people who were allegedly involved in the incident.

...
Tags: mirzapur, roti-salt, government school, pawan jaiswal
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mirzapur-cum-Vindhyachal


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Acting on complaint, the police had booked Chinmayanand on charges of abduction and intimidation — charges the former minister denied. (Photo: File)

Chinmayanand case: SIT formed by UP police to probe allegations by law student

He had said that while there may not be any bodies littering its streets, assuming that the region has returned to normal would be

Srinagar Mayor put under house arrest after his criticism of Kashmir lockdown

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

ED arrests Congress leader D K Shivakumar in money laundering case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra gets hubby Nick Jonas’ age wrong on Instagram, see what happened next

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Renault Triber vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which one’s better?

Both are priced similarly and thus we are going to compare individual variants of the two, to find out which one is the better choice for you.
 

Arjun Kapoor takes a cue from SRK song to woo ladylove Malaika Arora, see photo

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Austria. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of 'conjuring evil spirits'

The official told the newspaper that he contacted several exorcists in the US and abroad and they reportedly suggested removing the popular book series. (Photo: AP)
 

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri protestor who lost vision

Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury. (Photo: ANI)
 

Top car news: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios review, Renault Kwid facelift, Kia Seltos pics

he Kia Seltos is available in two trims - the Tech Line and the GT Line.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan: Police prohibit signs depicting caste, post, identity symbols on vehicles

The Civil Rights Society had written to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on August 9 relating to the matter of putting curbs on the usage of the aforementioned signs. (Photo: ANI)

CEC Sunil Arora takes charge of largest global organisation of Election Management

Arora assured the new team that he would extend wholehearted support and handholding as and when required to carry forward the ideals of AWEB. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala’s first transwoman journalist makers her debut with report on Chandrayaan-2

‘After my post-graduation course in electronic media from the Trivandrum Institute of Journalism, I was working as an intern with Kairali TV. After interning for a week, the company offered me the post of ‘News Trainee’ after evaluating my performance,’ Saadiya said. (Photo: Facebook | Biju Muthathi)

Gurgaon: Bike rider issued challan of Rs 23,000 for 5 traffic violations

Dinesh Madan was actually let off at a lesser value than what he should have, counting all the offences. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi court sends Ratul Puri to judicial custody till Sep 17 in bank fraud case

ED had arrested Puri on August 20 in the money laundering case arising out of the bank loan fraud case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham