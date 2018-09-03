search on deccanchronicle.com
We should only rule Telangana, says KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 3, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 2:44 am IST
The CM asked the people to follow in the footsteps of Tamil Nadu by rejecting national parties.
Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday chose to continue the suspense over the dissolution of the Assembly to pave the way for early elections. Because as CM if I say something, it should be implemented.

On political issues, I will soon take a decision which is good for the future of Telangana state. You will soon come to know about political decisions.

 

The CM asked the people to follow in the footsteps of Tamil Nadu by rejecting national parties. “Look at our Tamil brothers and sisters. They never allowed national parties to rule them for the past 50-60 years. Tamilians have been ruling themselves with dignity and self respect.  Like them, we too should become united and opt for self-rule. They should question whether they want the decisions concerning Telangana be taken by people of Telangana or by those in Delhi. They should choose whether they want to live with self respect or become ghulams in the hands of Delhi or gulabis (roses) of Telangana,” he remarked.

Referring to election sops, he said, “We will soon constitute a manifesto committee headed by K. Keshava Rao, which will finalise new sops which we will implement if voted to power. I should not make such announcements here though as the media will write about it.”

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, k. keshava rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




