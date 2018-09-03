search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

UN hails India for rapid increase in access to sanitation facilities in schools

PTI
Published Sep 3, 2018, 11:44 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 11:44 am IST
The proportion of schools without any sanitation facility has decreased at a fast pace in India.
A new joint UN agency study, 'Drinking Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Schools: 2018 Global Baseline Report,' says that good hygiene facilities in schools provide the basis of a healthy learning environment. (Representational image)
 A new joint UN agency study, 'Drinking Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Schools: 2018 Global Baseline Report,' says that good hygiene facilities in schools provide the basis of a healthy learning environment. (Representational image)

New Delhi/United Nations: India has made rapid progress in increasing access to sanitation in schools, the United Nations said in a report, noting that the proportion of schools without any sanitation facility has decreased at a fast pace in the country.

A new joint UN agency study, 'Drinking Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Schools: 2018 Global Baseline Report,' says that good hygiene facilities in schools provide the basis of a healthy learning environment, and that girls are more likely to attend when they are on their period.

 

The annual report is produced by the World Health Organization/UN Children's Fund Joint Monitoring Programme, or JMP, which has been monitoring global progress on drinking water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) since 1990.

It looks at the progress made towards reaching the targets of two of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Goal 6 (Clean water and sanitation), and Goal 4 (Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all).

WASH in schools programmes provide an entry point for the education, awareness-raising and behaviour change required to achieve the SDG6 target of ending open defecation by 2030, the report said.

It said, India "has made rapid progress in increasing access to sanitation facilities in schools."

Between 2000 and 2016, the proportion of schools in India without any sanitation facility decreased even faster than the proportion of the population practising open defecation, it said.

Based on these trends, the JMP estimates that almost all schools in India had some type of sanitation facility in 2016, while 10 years earlier half the schools in India reported having no sanitation facility at all. Between 2000 and 2016, the number of school-age children in India increased from 352 million to 378 million.

The report said that a recent survey in India also collected information on the availability of facilities for menstrual hygiene management. The proportion of schools with bins with lids for the disposal of sanitary materials varies widely across states in India, from 98 per cent in Chandigarh to 36 per cent in Chhattisgarh. Mizoram is the only state where more than 50 per cent of schools have a functional incinerator for the disposal of sanitary waste.

It said the Government of India issued national guidelines on menstrual hygiene management in 2015 but a survey in 2016-2017 showed that only two thirds of schools in India provide menstrual hygiene education with wide variations between states.

The report further said that millions of children globally are going to school without basic hygiene facilities, and the goal of universal access to basic water, sanitation and hygiene remains "a huge challenge".

Over 30 per cent of schools worldwide do not provide safe drinking water; a third of schools do not provide the most basic of toilet facilities (such as septic tank, pit latrines or composting toilets); and nearly 900 million children go to schools with no handwashing facilities with soap and water.

It said children who pick up good hygiene habits at school can reinforce positive life-long behaviours in their homes and communities, says the report.

Global Chief of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene at UNICEF Kelly Ann Naylor said that if education is the key to helping children escape poverty, access to water and sanitation is key to helping children safely maximise their education. "To neglect this is to be careless with the well-being and health of children," Naylor said.

Universal access to basic water, sanitation and hygiene in schools is part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, but achieving this ambitious target presents a huge challenge. The JMP has designed tools to make it easier to track progress across countries, towards a basic level of drinking water, sanitation and hygiene service.

Tags: united nations (un), sanitation in schools
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India head coach Ravi Shastri bowled over by Bollywood beauty Nimrat Kaur?

The duo has even been spotted together on multiple occasions in the past after they were roped in by a German luxury carmaker to launch its cars every year since 2015. (Photo: PTI)
 

74-year-old dies painful death due to needle left in his chest during surgery

They were unable to remove it from Johnson’s body even after operating for an additional three hours (Photo: AFP)
 

IndiGo's 10 lakh seats up for grabs at fares starting Rs 999

This four-day festive sale across IndiGo network, effective from September 3 till September 6, 2018.
 

Sunil Gavaskar slams Hardik Pandya, hits out at India’s over-reliance on Virat Kohli

The former India captain was also critical of Hardik Pandya, who failed to prove his potential on the big stage. (Photo: AP)
 

Archaeologists unearth site of Jesus’ ‘water into wine' miracle

Excavations have revealed a network of tunnels used for Christian worship, marked with crosses and references to Kyrie Iesou, a Greek phrase meaning Lord Jesus.
 

Three new Harry Potter books set to release before Christmas

They're based on the film series, offering movie-making tips, behind-the-scenes facts and pop-up landscapes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Priyanka Chopra’s future father-in-law's company in debt, files for bankruptcy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their families. (Twitter Screengrab/ @priyankachopra)

In Cong constituency, stones pelted at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's vehicle

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan later dared Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, in whose assembly constituency the incident took place, to come in the open and fight with him. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

16 dead in heavy rains, floods in Uttar Pradesh, IAF called in for rescue

The IAF personnel rescued 14 people stranded in Lalitpur and Jhansi districts due to heavy rainfall, drawing praise from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: Twitter | @IAF_MCC)

UP woman 'forced to undergo nikah halala', raped by father-in-law

'The woman alleged that she was thrown out of her in-laws' house on December 25, 2015,' says police. (Representational Image)

AI key aspect for solving issues: IT secretary

IIIT Hyderabad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham