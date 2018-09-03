search on deccanchronicle.com
In Cong constituency, stones pelted at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's vehicle

PTI
Published Sep 3, 2018, 9:32 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is touring the state ahead of assembly polls, was not hurt in the incident.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan later dared Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, in whose assembly constituency the incident took place, to come in the open and fight with him. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants threw stones and showed black flags on the vehicle carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is touring the state ahead of the Assembly polls, in Churhat area near Sidhi district, a police official said.

Chouhan was not hurt in the incident, Churhat Police Inspector Ram Babu Choudhari told PTI over phone. He did not give any more information, saying he was busy discharging his duties at a public meeting of the chief minister in the district.

 

Stones were hurled at Chouhan's vehicle in Churhat area – which is the assembly constituency of Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.

Churhat is about 25 km from the district headquarters.

 

 

Later addressing a public meeting in the district as part of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dared Ajay Singh to come in the open and fight with him.

"Ajay Singh, if you have strength come in open and fight with me," he said. "I am physically weak but I won't be bogged down by your deeds. People of the state are with me," he added.

In a press release, Ajay Singh said no Congressman was involved in the stone-pelting incident. He said his party does not follow the culture of violence.

"I suspect that it was a well thought and hatched conspiracy aimed at defaming me and people of Churhat," he added.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is touring the state in a bus modified as a chariot. 

